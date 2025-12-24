Petrol price stood at N1,061.35 in November- NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a notable decline in the average retail prices of petrol and diesel across Nigeria, offering some relief to consumers amid ongoing economic pressures.

In its Petrol Price Watch for November 2025, released in Abuja, the NBS said the average retail price of a litre of petrol dropped to N1,061.35 in November 2025, compared to N1,214.17 recorded in November 2024. According to the report, this represents a year-on-year decrease of 12.59 per cent.

Naija247news reports that despite the annual decline, petrol prices recorded a slight increase on a month-on-month basis. The average price rose by 0.86 per cent from N1,052.31 in October 2025, indicating marginal upward pressure within the period.

A breakdown of petrol prices across states showed significant regional differences. Naija247news gathered that Borno State recorded the highest average retail price of petrol at N1,133.86 per litre. Sokoto followed closely at N1,118.83, while Kogi recorded N1,111.00 per litre.

Conversely, states in the southern part of the country recorded lower prices. Oyo State paid the lowest average retail price of N997.39 per litre, followed by Nasarawa at N1,015.12 and Lagos at N1,021.14 per litre.

According to Naija247news, zonal analysis revealed that the North-East recorded the highest average petrol price at N1,084.04 per litre, while the South-West emerged with the lowest zonal average at N1,036.12 per litre.

The NBS also released its Diesel Price Watch Report for November 2025, indicating a similar downward trend on a year-on-year basis. The report stated that the average retail price of diesel stood at N1,409.61 per litre in November 2025, down from N1,446.83 per litre in November 2024. This reflects a decrease of 2.57 per cent over the 12-month period.

However, Naija247news understands that diesel prices experienced a slight month-on-month increase. The average price rose by 0.79 per cent from N1,398.57 per litre recorded in October 2025.

State-level analysis of diesel prices showed that Niger State recorded the highest average price at N1,477.57 per litre. Jigawa followed closely at N1,477.31, while Enugu State recorded N1,468.29 per litre.

On the lower end of the scale, Kebbi State recorded the lowest diesel price at N1,308.94 per litre. Katsina followed at N1,315.78, while Nasarawa recorded an average price of N1,325.29 per litre.

Naija247news reports that zonal data indicated the South-East recorded the highest average diesel price at N1,419.34 per litre, while the South-South zone had the lowest average price at N1,400.58 per litre.

The latest figures highlight persistent regional price disparities in Nigeria’s fuel market, even as overall average prices show signs of easing compared to the previous year.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.