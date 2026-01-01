Peter Obi’s Defection Signals Unusual 2027 Political Developments – Atiku Youth Group

Lagos, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian Youths for Atiku (NYFA) has predicted that Nigeria’s 2027 elections will witness unusual political developments, driven by shifting alliances and increasing participation of youth and women across party lines.

NYFA’s Director General, Dare Dada, made the assertion on Wednesday in Lagos, reacting to the defection of 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Several opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have reportedly adopted the ADC platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Dada said, “2027 will be a year of unusual political occurrences. A man who is adjudged a political strategist or genius will likely end up spending a single term.” He noted that Nigerians are increasingly politically conscious and less tolerant of governance failures, adding that performance, credibility, and inclusiveness would shape electoral outcomes.

He further stressed that the emerging coalition within the ADC should not be viewed purely through the lens of Atiku Abubakar or Obi, insisting that the movement transcends personalities.

“It is very surprising that people still see this coalition only from the Atiku or Obi angle. The party and the coalition are bigger than Atiku and Obi, even though they remain major political factors,” Dada said.

According to him, three major blocs now shape the ADC coalition, cutting across regional, generational, and ideological lines: the Atikulates, the Obidients, and the Buharists – groups mobilised in the last election but later sidelined.

“The strength of the coalition lies in its nationwide spread and appeal to youth and women. These groups have strong political bases across Nigeria and are increasingly determined to take back their country,” he added.

Dada warned that the 2027 elections would not follow familiar political scripts, urging actors to prioritize issue-based engagement over personality-driven politics. He described the evolving coalition as a reflection of the nation’s broader demand for accountability, inclusion, and political renewal.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.