Peter Obi Visits Demolished Lagos Trade Fair Complex, Condemns “Economic Destruction” of Traders’ Investments

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, September 30, paid a solidarity visit to traders at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, where a controversial demolition exercise recently reduced multi-billion-naira businesses to rubble.

Obi, accompanied by prominent politicians including Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Victor Umeh, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd.), Tony Nwoye, as well as Labour Party leaders Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Tanko Yunusa, was received by large crowds of grieving traders and restless youths.

Traders Count Their Losses

The demolition, carried out last week, saw at least 19 major plazas and structures at the popular ASPAMDA Market pulled down. Traders allege that goods, equipment, and property worth billions of naira were lost overnight.

Affected business owners insist that their structures had full Federal Government approvals under the Trade Fair Management Board, accusing the Lagos State government of high-handedness and discrimination. Protests erupted across the complex, with placard-bearing traders demanding justice and compensation.

Obi: “A Test of Justice, Compassion, and Governance”

In his remarks, Obi described the demolitions as an assault on legitimate enterprise and a direct blow to the nation’s struggling economy.

“I must commend the traders for their restraint and calm in the face of such painful loss,” Obi said. “But beyond this immediate case, government at all levels must act with compassion, fairness, and a deep sense of justice. Many of the affected traders borrowed heavily to build these businesses. To destroy such legitimate investments without due process is not only unjust but economically destructive.”

Obi emphasized that Nigeria cannot claim to encourage productivity while simultaneously crushing citizens’ livelihoods.

“A society that seeks to make progress must protect enterprise, encourage productivity, and defend the dignity of its citizens. Incidents like this should have no place in a nation that aspires to fairness, stability, and shared prosperity,” he added.

Lawmakers Pledge Investigation

Senators and House of Representatives members present at the visit pledged to investigate the demolition, vowing to uncover the circumstances that led to the controversial action and to ensure such incidents do not recur.

The development has already attracted widespread public outrage, with civil society groups questioning why traders were not given sufficient notice, alternative options, or a legal window to contest the demolition before bulldozers arrived.

Bigger Picture: A Clash of Governance and Livelihoods

The Lagos Trade Fair demolition highlights broader tensions between urban planning enforcement and economic survival. With thousands of traders – many from the Southeast and South-South – accusing authorities of selective enforcement, the issue risks taking on ethnic and political undertones if not handled with transparency and fairness.

For now, Obi’s visit has amplified the voices of the affected traders, turning the demolition into not just a local dispute, but a national test case for governance, compassion, and economic justice.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.