Peter Obi Slams Use of Public Funds for 2027 Tinubu Campaign Vehicles, Calls Move “Insensitive” and “Abuse of Public Trust”

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the reported distribution of luxury vehicles — including Toyota Land Cruisers, Hilux trucks, and Hummer buses — allegedly purchased with public funds for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 campaign mobilisation, describing the act as “profoundly insensitive” and “a serious moral failure.”

In a statement shared on his official X handle on Thursday, Obi said the decision reflects a dangerous disconnection between governing elites and the realities of everyday Nigerians, who continue to battle rising hunger, unemployment, and insecurity.

“At a time when Nigerians are struggling with hunger, unemployment, and insecurity, the decision of any government to allocate limited public resources for distributing luxury vehicles is not only insensitive but a serious moral failure,” Obi said.

His remarks came hours after SaharaReporters exposed that the presidency had allegedly distributed luxury vehicles to state coordinators of a new mobilisation structure known as the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, a political network reportedly designed to coordinate Tinubu’s 2027 re-election machinery.

Obi: Leaders Are Flaunting Wealth While Citizens Suffer

Obi, who campaigned on cutting waste and prioritising human development, said there is no justification for political actors to spend scarce public funds on “parading luxury vehicles” in a country where millions cannot afford basic necessities.

“Leadership, especially in these challenging times, should focus on providing food for the hungry, access to healthcare for the sick, restoring hope to unemployed youths, and securing our communities,” he stated.

“It should not be about parading luxury vehicles or campaigning for votes.”

He accused political leaders of turning national suffering into “a backdrop for political theatrics,” noting that many Nigerians are dropping out of school, dying in poorly equipped hospitals, and living in fear due to rising insecurity.

“It is disheartening that at a time when children are dropping out of school because their families cannot afford fees, when mothers are dying during childbirth due to lack of basic supplies, and when insecurity is tearing communities apart, the response from those in power is to purchase and distribute luxury vehicles,” he said.

According to Obi, such actions betray the essence of public service and reinforce a pattern of wastefulness that has long hindered Nigeria’s development.

“Nigeria cannot continue on a path of wastefulness, insensitivity, and misplaced priorities. Our citizens deserve leadership grounded in prudence and responsibility,” he warned.

SaharaReporters Investigation: Inside the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Structure

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that President Tinubu personally handed out the vehicles to each state coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, a nationwide campaign network allegedly spearheaded and coordinated by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is said to be serving as the Director-General.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the handover took place on Monday in Abuja.

“Governor Uzodimma is the Director-General, and everything was done under his supervision,” one insider revealed.

In addition to the vehicles, sources said each state was allegedly instructed to contribute ₦1 billion to the campaign purse for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

“Each of the states was told to contribute ₦1 billion to the purse of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors for Asiwaju’s 2027 campaign,” the source added.

This revelation has prompted fresh controversy, especially amid ongoing debates about Nigeria’s surging public debt, deteriorating economic conditions, and the rising cost of governance.

Obi Maintains Hope for a Better Nigeria

Despite his criticism, Obi said he remains confident that Nigeria can still chart a different course.

“Regardless of how bleak the situation may appear today, I firmly believe that a New Nigeria is not only necessary; it is possible,” he said.

His comments are expected to fuel renewed political debate, as opposition leaders continue to question the Tinubu administration’s fiscal priorities and alleged use of state resources for partisan mobilisation ahead of 2027.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.