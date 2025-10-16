“Peter Obi Is Not Contesting in 2027, Tinubu Likely to Win Re-election” — LP National Secretary

The Labour Party (LP) has signalled a bleak outlook for opposition politics ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, with the party’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, predicting that President Bola Tinubu is poised for re-election, while LP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is unlikely to be on the ballot.

Speaking in an interview with Trust TV on Thursday, Ibrahim suggested that opposition parties remain “demoralised” and fragmented, giving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a significant advantage in the next electoral cycle.

“Tinubu may take his way, of course yes,” Ibrahim said. He added that the ruling party appears “comfortable” heading into 2027, noting that rival parties currently lack cohesion and strength to mount an effective challenge.

“When you look at those people contesting with Tinubu, in any match you see the opponents; are these really opponents? Except the referee wants to be giving them penalties, even with the penalties, there are people who will score and there are those who will miss the penalties,” he said, using a football analogy to describe the state of opposition politics.

Ibrahim dismissed any notion that the APC has interfered in opposition dynamics, insisting that internal crises within opposition parties are self-inflicted.

“I say it here that for us in Labour Party, we do not have any reason for anyone to accuse APC of interfering in our internal crisis,” he added.

The LP National Secretary also quashed speculation that Obi would return as a presidential candidate in 2027. According to Ibrahim, the former Anambra governor has distanced himself from Labour Party politics and is no longer interested in contesting.

“I can tell you, Obi is not going to contest presidential election. Obi is enjoying media publicity but 2027, he is not interested in it. We have offered him presidential ticket, he rejected it,” Ibrahim stated.

He further raised questions about Obi’s current political alignment, pointing to recent moves that have created uncertainty around his party membership.

“Look at what is happening, why is he in ADC? Why does he belong in PDP? In which political party does he belong, where will he get the ticket?” Ibrahim asked, highlighting the lack of clarity regarding Obi’s political trajectory.

Ibrahim’s comments reflect growing concerns among political analysts that the opposition in Nigeria may struggle to unify against the ruling APC, which, according to some experts, has consolidated its political machinery since coming into power in 2023.

Observers note that a fragmented opposition, coupled with a perceived lack of strong, credible alternative candidates, could give the APC an unchallenged path toward re-election. Political analyst, Dr. Aisha Mohammed, told Naija247news: “Without a unified opposition, the chances of Tinubu securing a second term increase significantly. The opposition must reorganise quickly to present a credible alternative, or they risk another cycle of political dominance by the APC.”

Meanwhile, analysts have also weighed in on Obi’s political strategy. Dr. Emeka Okafor, a governance expert, observed: “Obi’s move to ADC and flirtation with PDP signals a lack of commitment to any political party. This uncertainty diminishes his chances and reflects poorly on the Labour Party’s prospects if it cannot retain its key figures.”

The Labour Party, which surged in popularity during the 2023 elections largely due to Obi’s candidacy, now faces the challenge of maintaining momentum without him. Ibrahim’s statements suggest that the party will need to focus on internal cohesion and rebuilding a clear roadmap for future electoral success.

As Nigeria begins to look toward the 2027 elections, the political landscape appears dominated by the APC, while opposition parties grapple with leadership crises and defections. Whether new political alliances can emerge to challenge the ruling party remains an open question, with the next four years likely to define the country’s political trajectory.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.