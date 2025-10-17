Peter Obi Is a Political Wanderer Without 2027 Platform,” Says Wike’s Aide

By Naija247news Political Desk — Abuja The simmering war of words between Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the camp of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, intensified on Thursday as Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, described Obi as a “political wanderer without a platform” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Olayinka, who serves as the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the FCT Minister, was reacting to Obi’s recent criticism of the poor condition of public schools in the nation’s capital.

In a scathing rebuttal, Olayinka accused the former Anambra State governor of using media theatrics to remain politically relevant, claiming that Obi’s commentary on governance in the FCT lacked substance.

“It is funny that someone who should be bothered that he does not have a platform to contest the 2027 election has turned himself into a political wanderer,” Olayinka said.

“Will any party still give him a presidential ticket simply because he repeats the one-shoe, one-wristwatch story?”

He further mocked Obi as an “Internally Displaced Politician (IDP)”, insisting that the former Labour Party flagbearer lacked a stable political structure and coherent direction.

Olayinka also defended Wike’s record in office, stating that the FCT administration was implementing tangible development programmes, including the renovation of 73 public schools across the six Area Councils, with 21 projects already completed.

“Unlike Obi’s beer-parlour style of governance in Anambra State, the FCT under Wike is about real and verifiable development,” Olayinka added.

The remarks come amid renewed exchanges between opposition figures and the FCT minister’s camp over governance standards and political positioning ahead of the 2027 presidential race, in which both Obi and Wike are expected to play prominent roles within their respective blocs.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.