Peter Obi Dismisses One-Party Fears, Says ‘No Governor Can Capture Any State for APC’

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has dismissed growing fears that Nigeria is drifting toward a one-party state under the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that no political party can “capture” an entire region simply because a governor defects to it.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Obi reacted to the recent defections of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri to the ruling APC — moves that have sparked public concern about the erosion of Nigeria’s multiparty democracy.

“The people will decide where to go, not governors or senators. No party will capture or win any state just because it has a governor,” Obi said.

“Peter Mbah is a good friend of mine, and I believe that as governor, he must have taken his decision based on his own political views and calculations.”

The former LP presidential candidate, known for his emphasis on issue-based and people-driven politics, said the idea of “capturing” states or regions through political defection belongs to Nigeria’s military past.

“As for the alleged plot to capture the South-East, we are not in a military time when you capture people,” Obi stressed. “Leadership in a democracy is about persuasion, not coercion. You lead by doing the right thing and earning people’s trust.”

‘Governance, Not Defection, Wins Loyalty’

Obi also took aim at the political elite, saying that loyalty from citizens cannot be secured through defection or political alliances but through effective governance and results.

“The government needs to do more if it wants the people to support it,” he said. “No amount of political realignment can guarantee the people’s loyalty if they are not seeing progress in their daily lives.”

His comments come amid mounting anxiety within opposition ranks over the increasing number of defections to the APC, including those by governors, senators, and party officials — a development that some analysts warn could tilt the balance of power and weaken democratic competition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Political observers note that the APC, which already controls over 25 states, could consolidate further power through these realignments — a prospect that Obi and several civil society groups have described as “undemocratic” if driven by coercion or patronage.

“In a true democracy, people choose leaders based on vision, not intimidation,” Obi added.

Analysis: Nigeria’s Political Landscape and the Fear of One-Party Rule

The wave of defections reflects what experts describe as Nigeria’s persistent culture of political expediency, where loyalty often shifts to the ruling party to secure access to federal resources. However, Obi’s remarks underscore a broader sentiment — that citizens, empowered by rising political awareness since 2023, will play a decisive role in future elections regardless of elite alignments.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.