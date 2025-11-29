Peter Obi Condemn Alleged DSS Detention of Datti Baba-Ahmed, Warn of Threat to Democracy

ABUJA, Nov. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) –Several political and civil society groups on Saturday condemned what they described as the “unlawful detention” of Labour Party vice-presidential candidate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed by the Department of State Services (DSS), warning that any attempt to silence dissenting voices poses a threat to Nigeria’s democratic foundations.

In separate statements issued in Abuja, the groups said every citizen retains the constitutional right to speak on national issues without fear of intimidation or harassment, noting that reports of Baba-Ahmed’s detention have raised widespread concern among stakeholders.

According to them, “silencing concerned voices is an attack on democracy and the freedom of expression guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution.”

They urged the DSS to provide immediate clarity on the circumstances surrounding the incident and demanded the unconditional release of Baba-Ahmed if he is being held without lawful justification.

As of press time, the DSS had not issued an official response to the allegations.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.