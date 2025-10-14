Menu
Peter Mbah Dumps PDP, Joins APC in Strategic Political Move

Naija247news reports that the political landscape of Enugu State witnessed a major shake-up on Tuesday as Governor Peter Mbah officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija247news gathered that the governor made the surprise announcement during a press conference held at the Enugu State Government House, where he outlined his reasons for the political shift.

According to Naija247news, Governor Mbah cited the need for a more cohesive platform to deliver on his developmental agenda for the people of Enugu as the primary motivation behind the defection. He said aligning with the APC will enable him to tap into broader national support structures and policy initiatives.

“I have taken this step after deep reflection and wide consultations with stakeholders across the political spectrum,” the governor said. “Joining the APC is a strategic move to enhance collaboration with the federal government and accelerate the pace of development in our state.”

Naija247news understands that the defection has sent ripples across political circles, especially within the PDP, where Mbah had previously enjoyed significant backing. He used the occasion to express his gratitude to the PDP for its role in his political journey so far.

“To the Peoples Democratic Party, which provided us the platform on which we campaigned and won, I extend deep gratitude. The PDP supported us through a demanding campaign and joined us in celebrating the victory,” he said.

However, Mbah emphasized that the shift was necessary to actualize his administration’s broader vision for Enugu’s progress. “The needs of our people must come first. This decision is about their future, not just political convenience,” he added.

Naija247news understands that Governor Mbah’s move is also expected to reshape the political calculations ahead of the 2027 general elections, especially in the South-East region, where the PDP has historically held sway.

Naija247news reports that political observers are already speculating about the impact of Mbah’s defection on both the PDP’s structure in Enugu and the APC’s growing presence in the region.

