PETAN, global oil majors pledge support for Nigeria’s 1MMBOPD crude growth plan

By Yunus Yusuf

LAGOS, Nov. 16, 2025 (Naija247news) –The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), alongside international oil majors and leading service companies including Shell, TotalEnergies, and ExxonMobil, has pledged full support for Nigeria’s plans to increase crude oil production.

The commitment was announced by PETAN Chairman Wole Ogunsanya in Lagos on Sunday, following the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) “Project 1MMBOPD Additional Production Investment Forum” held in London on Saturday.

Ogunsanya said the forum was designed to attract fresh investment and raise Nigeria’s crude output by an additional one million barrels per day (bpd). He explained that it brought together top industry players, investors, financiers, and regulators to explore opportunities, address funding gaps, and strengthen partnerships required to achieve the target.

He noted that NUPRC Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe announced the 2025 Oil Licensing Round, scheduled to commence on Dec. 1, aimed at unlocking undeveloped and fallow oil and gas fields across Nigeria.

“The forum provided direct access for investors to project owners and policymakers, showcasing bankable opportunities while promoting transparency, efficiency, and accountability,” Ogunsanya said.

He added that Nigerian legislators and senior government officials reassured investors of strong political support to remove bottlenecks, while committing that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) would remain stable and free from arbitrary amendments, ensuring a predictable regulatory environment.

According to Ogunsanya, NUPRC reforms and regulatory interventions have raised Nigeria’s crude oil production to about 1.7 million bpd, up from 1.1 million bpd in 2022. The two-day forum attracted major indigenous and international stakeholders.

