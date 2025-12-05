Pensioners Threaten Nationwide Naked Protest Over Unpaid Arrears

The Coalition of Federal Pensioners of Nigeria has announced plans to embark on a nationwide naked protest on December 8, citing the Federal Government’s failure to pay their outstanding pension increment arrears and approved palliative allowances.

Naija247News gathered that the coalition’s National Chairman, Mr. Mukaila Ogunbote, who also chairs the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NIPOST Chapter), made the announcement in a statement on Friday in Lagos. He expressed deep frustration over what he described as the government’s persistent disregard for elderly citizens who had served the nation for decades.

According to Ogunbote, the pensioners will carry out the protest simultaneously in Abuja, Lagos, and all 36 state capitals unless the Federal Government pays the arrears of the N32,000 pension increment and the N25,000 palliative allowance approved in 2023.

Naija247News understands that the pensioners are accusing the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation of ignoring their plight despite multiple appeals and formal reminders.

“The Federal Ministry of Finance and Accountant General Office are not taking us serious; so, all pensioners must come out en masse to fight for the injustice,” Ogunbote declared.

The coalition said the protest will take place at offices of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) as well as the premises of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) across the country, to draw maximum national attention to their demands.

Ogunbote issued directives to all chairmen and secretaries of affiliated pensioner organizations, urging them to mobilize their members massively. He stressed that the protest would continue indefinitely until their accounts reflect the long-awaited payments.

“We must show the wound that our clothes are covering,” he said metaphorically, suggesting that the suffering pensioners endure daily has been concealed for too long.

Naija247News gathered that the coalition has also advised participants who may not be able to walk long distances or return home the same day to come with mats, underscoring the seriousness and determination behind the planned action.

“All pensioners must come out and fight for their rights,” Ogunbote insisted, emphasizing that the dignity and welfare of retirees must no longer be neglected.

Naija247News understands that if held, the protest will be one of the most dramatic demonstrations by senior citizens in recent Nigerian history, potentially intensifying pressure on the Federal Government to address pension-related grievances urgently.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.