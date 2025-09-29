Pengassan’s strike, a guerrilla tactics to hold Nigerians to ransom—Dangote

Challenges PENGASSAN, NUPENG to publish audited account of members’ dues

The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery yesterday described the declaration of strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) as a bully and guerrilla tactic aimed at holding Nigerians to ransom for selfish interests.

Dismissing as false the claims of mass sackings made by PENGASSAN in its statement on Saturday night, the refinery said the Association’s actions amounted to an act of terror.

In a statement titled “Lawless PENGASSAN: Its Lies and Terror Tactics”, Dangote Refinery highlighted the potential consequences of the strike on Nigerians, stressing that PENGASSAN could not justify putting over 230 million Nigerians at risk by cutting off essential petroleum products such as kerosene, cooking gas, petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

The management emphasized that the strike threatened the lives of people, including infants and the elderly, who rely on petroleum products for life-support systems in hospitals and care homes, as well as the livelihoods of Nigerian workers whose jobs would be jeopardized.

“Assuming there are Dangote Refinery workers or ex-workers who are aggrieved over the organization’s decisions, they have remedies under their employment contracts. PENGASSAN should not incite these employees or interpose itself between them and Dangote Refinery. Its terrorist tactics must be defeated by Nigerians,” the statement said.

The refinery reaffirmed that over 3,000 Nigerians continue to work actively at the facility and that it is actively recruiting local talent through graduate trainee programs and experienced hire processes. PENGASSAN’s claims that the company had sacked all Nigerian workers and replaced them with foreign hires were dismissed as “complete falsehoods.”

“There is an ongoing reorganization resulting in the discharge of a very small number of staff, carried out in the best interest of the refinery. PENGASSAN has neither challenged these facts nor verified them with us, yet it continues to spread falsehoods and threaten the livelihoods of Nigerian workers,” the statement added.

Dangote management described the strike as a bullying tactic not only against its employees but also against all Nigerian workers, and called on the government and the public to resist PENGASSAN’s coercion.

The statement criticized PENGASSAN’s historical role in undermining national interests, including opposition to the sale of the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries in 2007, and resisting amendments to the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, which would allow the government to restructure equity holdings in upstream assets and inject private-sector funding.

“Dangote Group is the highest employer of labor in Nigeria and the largest contributor to tax revenue. PENGASSAN, with billions in monthly dues, has consistently failed to demonstrate comparable corporate responsibility,” the statement read.

Dangote Refinery described itself as a national asset that must be protected against threats to the country’s energy security and economic recovery, warning that the strike could derail both.

Finally, the management challenged PENGASSAN and NUPENG to publicly release ten years of audited accounts to demonstrate transparency and accountability, stating:

“We challenge both PENGASSAN and NUPENG to publish their audited accounts within seven days. Failure to do so would permanently shame these associations.”

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.