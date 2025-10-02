PENGASSAN vs Dangote: A Standoff With Nigeria’s Future at Stake By Rabi Ummi Umar

When the Dangote Refinery began operations, it was hailed as a turning point not just for Nigeria but for Africa’s energy landscape. For decades, fuel queues had defined the Nigerian experience — endless scarcity, inflated black-market prices, and billions drained annually on imports. Dangote’s rollout promised a new order: stability, availability, and the possibility of reclaiming Nigeria’s place as a refined fuel hub.

Yes, pump prices were higher than many hoped. Yet, for millions of Nigerians, the mere assurance of supply brought relief and optimism. The refinery became more than a business; it became a symbol of national resilience, proof that a Nigerian venture could tackle a problem that had eluded successive governments.

In an earlier reflection, I asked: “Will this refinery finally end fuel scarcity? How soon will it impact the forex market? Could the naira find strength on the back of domestic refining?” Few could have imagined that internal conflict, rather than market shocks, might threaten its promise.

Today, a bitter standoff between the Petroleum and Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Dangote Refinery management has unsettled those hopes.

The union alleges that over 800 Nigerian workers were dismissed for unionizing, with foreigners brought in as replacements. In retaliation, PENGASSAN ordered the shutdown of gas supply to the refinery. Dangote insists the restructuring was necessary for efficiency and sustainability.

This clash has divided public opinion. Critics accuse Dangote of flexing monopoly power, while others argue PENGASSAN is overreaching, given that Nigerian labor law grants employers discretion over hiring.

Yet, beyond the legalities lies a larger truth: the Dangote Refinery is too vital to fail. Its disruption risks cascading effects across the economy — from fuel supply shocks to forex instability and diminished investor confidence. For a country desperate to attract foreign direct investment, the spectacle of its flagship industrial project embroiled in labor strife is damaging and demoralizing.

The irony is painful. While officials tour the world marketing Nigeria as an investment destination, at home, the very project meant to demonstrate our readiness for business is under siege. If a homegrown investor like Dangote faces such turmoil, how can Nigeria credibly court outsiders?

Beyond economics, this refinery represents national pride. It is a statement of possibility — that Nigerians, against odds, can build at world scale. Watching it paralyzed by disputes is not only a setback; it is an indictment of our inability to safeguard our collective interest.

The lesson is clear: neither Dangote nor PENGASSAN can afford to put self-interest above national interest. The refinery is bigger than both — it is about energy security, economic stability, and the daily lives of over 200 million Nigerians.

For progress to match promise, compromise must prevail. Nigeria’s future cannot be mortgaged to a labor dispute or corporate rigidity. The refinery must endure, because the stakes are nothing less than the nation’s stability.

Rabi Umar is an intern at IMPR and can be reached via rabiumar058@gmail.com

