PENGASSAN Directs Shutdown of Gas, Crude Supply to Dangote Refinery

27, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has directed its members to immediately shut down gas and crude oil supplies to the Dangote Refinery. The directive comes in response to the refinery’s termination of over 800 workers who had joined the union.

Union’s Directive

PENGASSAN’s General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, issued a letter to branch chairmen, instructing members to cut off gas supply to the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), shut all crude oil supply valves to the refinery, and halt loading operations for vessels headed to the refinery. The union cited the refinery’s alleged anti-labour practices and refusal to engage with workers’ concerns as justification for the directive.

Background to the Dispute

The dispute between PENGASSAN and Dangote Refinery escalated after the refinery terminated the appointments of over 800 workers who had joined the union. The refinery claimed the workers were involved in sabotage, but PENGASSAN rejected this justification, arguing that the terminations were a clear case of union-busting.

PENGASSAN’s Stance

PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo, has vowed that all sacked workers should be recalled by the refinery. The union maintains that the terminations violate workers’ constitutional rights to unionize and engage in collective bargaining.

Potential Impact

The shutdown may have significant implications for Nigeria’s energy sector, potentially affecting fuel production and supply. The development could also lead to further industrial actions, exacerbating the country’s economic challenges.

The shutdown of gas and crude oil supplies to the Dangote Refinery may have significant implications for Nigeria’s energy sector. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are watching closely to see how the dispute between PENGASSAN and the refinery will be resolved.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.