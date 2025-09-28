Menu
PENGASSAN commences strike after Dangote refinery sacked workers

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has directed its members to embark on a nationwide industrial action over the dismissal of more than 800 workers by the Dangote Refinery. The strike, which includes withdrawal of services across all field locations and office operations, is set to commence in phases starting Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Naija247news gathered that the directive was issued through an official statement by PENGASSAN General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, on Saturday. The union said the decision was necessitated by what it described as a blatant disregard for labour laws and due process by the refinery management.

Naija247news understands that the strike action includes halting all operations in control rooms, panel operations, and outfield assignments from 6:00am on Sunday. Further, from 00:01am on Monday, September 29, PENGASSAN members across all sectors—offices, institutions, and agencies—are to withdraw services completely.

“All PENGASSAN members working across field locations are to withdraw services effective 06:00hrs on Sunday and commence 24-hour prayers. This includes all control room operations, panel operations, and outfield personnel,” the statement reads.

According to Naija247news, the association also ordered the immediate suspension of all crude oil and gas supply to the Dangote Refinery. It specifically instructed branches of International Oil Companies (IOCs) to scale down gas production and halt supply to the refinery.

“All IOC branches must ramp down gas production and supply to Dangote Refinery and petrochemicals,” the statement added.

Naija247news reports that the union has spiritual undertones accompanying the strike, urging members to pray for national leaders to act decisively. “The prayer point should include a call to God Almighty to give courage to those in authority to rein in Dangote and his co-travelers on the need to obey the laws of our country,” the union stated.

The Dangote Refinery had earlier confirmed the layoffs, stating that only a small number of employees were affected in what it termed a “reorganisation exercise.” However, PENGASSAN insists that over 800 workers were dismissed and has called for their immediate reinstatement.

Naija247news understands that the union sees the refinery’s action as a threat to job security and national energy stability and has warned of further consequences if the matter is not resolved promptly.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
