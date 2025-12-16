PenCom Disburses Over ₦577 Billion to Retirees Following Historic Federal Government Intervention

Abuja, Dec. 16, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has paid more than ₦577.26 billion to retirees and pension contributors, marking one of the most significant interventions in Nigeria’s pension industry.

The announcement was made by PenCom Director-General, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, during the “2025 Pension Revolution Summit – A 365 Days Scorecard,” where she highlighted the Commission’s reforms, payouts, and structural changes over the past year.

Oloworaran revealed that the Federal Government approved and released ₦758 billion to clear outstanding pension liabilities, describing the move as a historic milestone. The funds were raised through the bond market and deployed to cover pension increases, accrued rights, and other legacy obligations.

“The National Pension Commission has paid out ₦362.74 billion to about 194,000 retirees from the ₦758 billion realised,” she said. “The major tranche of ₦387 billion for pension increases has seen ₦362.74 billion already disbursed, leaving a balance of about ₦24.7 billion, which is being processed.”

A significant portion of the disbursements benefitted security personnel, with ₦132 billion paid to the Nigeria Police alone. Oloworaran also noted that payments under the Minimum Pension Guarantee framework have commenced, providing additional support to retirees at the lower end of the income scale.

In addition, PenCom remitted ₦107 billion to cover the Federal Government’s outstanding 2.5% pension contributions for the 2017–2021 period, impacting over 750,000 individual retirement savings accounts. In total, more than 1.05 million accounts have been credited through these interventions.

“This unprecedented intervention sends a strong signal that Nigeria honours its promises to workers and retirees,” Oloworaran said. “These are not just numbers; they are meals on tables, medicine bought, debts settled, and dignity preserved.”

Technological and Structural Reforms

The Commission has automated multiple previously manual processes, including pension payroll certification, and upgraded benefit processing and contribution maintenance platforms through the COBRA system, now fully operational.

PenCom also inaugurated the Board of Trustees of the Pension Healthcare Initiative (PENCARE) to provide affordable healthcare for low-income retirees, ensuring retirement is a period of peace rather than anxiety over medical bills.

The Commission established the Pension Industry Leadership Council to foster accountability, collaboration, and innovation, and restructured the micro-pension plan into the Personal Pension Plan to expand coverage for informal sector workers, including artisans, traders, gig workers, and creatives.

“Under the Personal Pension Plan, onboarding is simplified. You only need your name and a verifiable identity,” Oloworaran said.

The initiative also introduces accredited pension agents, such as Awabah, to create employment opportunities for young Nigerians while expanding pension access.

On regulation, PenCom raised capital requirements for operators to strengthen institutions and tightened governance rules to eliminate shadow directorships. Compliance enforcement has been linked to economic consequences, resulting in a 180% increase in pension recoveries from January to November 2025, compared to the total for 2024.

“When compliance is tied to real consequences, behaviour changes,” Oloworaran added.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.