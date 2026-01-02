Peller Vows to Stay Single in 2026, Focus on Personal Growth

Popular TikToker Peller has announced his decision to abstain from romantic relationships in 2026, saying he wants to prioritise his personal growth, peace of mind, and self-development.

The declaration follows his recent breakup with fellow content creator, Jarvis, and a turbulent period in his life that included hospitalisation and an arrest, which drew widespread attention online.

Speaking during a livestream on TikTok, Peller explained that stepping away from relationships would help him better navigate life’s challenges without emotional distractions.

“Jarvis and I have broken up and we are friends now. She said I should just vanish for now. I’ve apologised to her family members,” he said.

“This 2026, I want to focus and enjoy my life. I don’t want any girl around me again.”

The influencer added that his decision was not driven by bitterness but by a desire to heal, refocus, and rebuildfollowing recent events.

Peller’s comments have sparked reactions across social media, with fans expressing mixed views, ranging from support for his self-care decision to calls for him to return fully to content creation.

