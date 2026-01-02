Peller Says Repair of Damaged ₦100m Mercedes SUV Will Cost ₦11m

Popular TikTok streamer Peller has revealed that repairing his ₦100 million Mercedes-Benz SUV, which was damaged in what he described as a “deliberate” road accident, will cost as much as ₦11 million.

The social media star made the disclosure during a live session on TikTok, where he spoke candidly about the incident, which occurred shortly after his breakup with his lover, Jarvis.

“They told me that fixing my car would cost ₦11 million,” Peller said during the live broadcast.

Peller, who had briefly stepped away from social media following the accident, returned online to address concerns from fans, explaining that he had not yet repaired the vehicle due to the high cost of repairs.

In a move that drew mixed reactions online, the streamer appealed to his followers for financial assistance, asking viewers who joined the live session to support him in fixing the damaged SUV.

The accident reportedly left Peller hospitalised, triggering widespread concern among fans and well-wishers, many of whom flooded social media with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

The incident comes amid heightened public attention surrounding the influencer’s personal life, including his recent breakup, which has continued to generate reactions across social media platforms.

Naija247news Staff Godwin Okafor is the Publisher & CEO of Naija247news Media Group LLC, an independent investigative news platform delivering accurate, data-driven reporting on Nigerian and global politics, economy, finance, and business. Founded in October 2010, Naija247news specializes in developmental journalism, providing timely insights and analysis to readers across Nigeria and the diaspora.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news Staff in Lagos, Nigeria.