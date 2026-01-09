Peace, Unity Key to Community Development, Says Ashaka Carnival DG Ndanenu

Credibility Score: 85/100

Chief Tony Ndanenu, Director-General of the Ashaka Carnival and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has emphasised that peace and unity remain fundamental to the development of any community.

Naija247news reports that Ndanenu made the remarks during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja while reflecting on the just concluded Ashaka Carnival and the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

According to Naija247news, the carnival DG said that without peace and unity, no amount of effort or resources could translate into meaningful development within a community. He therefore appealed to indigenes of Ashaka town in Delta State to embrace harmony and collective responsibility in order to move the community forward.

Ndanenu explained that beyond the entertainment and festivities, the Ashaka Carnival was designed to bring sons and daughters of the town, both within Nigeria and in the diaspora, back home during the Christmas period to celebrate with family and loved ones.

He said the event also serves as a platform for preserving the cultural heritage of Ashaka for future generations while contributing to the social and economic development of the town.

Naija247news understands that the Ulege and Odogwu dances, which featured prominently at the carnival alongside other activities, are long-standing cultural traditions of Ashaka that have existed for over 100 years.

The Ashaka Carnival DG described the event as the pride of Delta State, calling on local, state and federal governments to take greater interest in supporting it as a means of preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage. He noted that Ashaka has grown into a major tourist attraction and hosts one of the largest gatherings in Delta State every December.

Ndanenu added that while individual quarters in the town could be encouraged to form their own dance groups, the Ashaka Carnival remains a unifying platform for the entire community.

“I appeal to my people to let love lead. Even if we encourage different quarters to come up with their masquerades and dances, no quarter should interfere with or undermine the general community carnival,” he said.

According to Naija247news, Ndanenu lamented that some community members neither participated in the Ulege dance nor attended the musical displays during the just concluded carnival. He stressed the need for greater participation to ensure a more successful event in future editions.

He said all hands must be on deck to deliver a better outing in December 2026, noting that the core objective of the carnival is to unite the people of Ashaka and drive sustainable development.

While welcoming constructive criticism, Ndanenu cautioned against actions, arguments or divisions that could undermine the objectives of the carnival and the peace of Ashaka town. He assured that feedback from the recent event would be reviewed by the Central Working Committee to improve future editions.

The carnival DG expressed appreciation to key supporters, including Chief Mike Ubogu and Chief Chris Ogwu, for their financial contributions, as well as other individuals, participants and committee members who made sacrifices to ensure the success of the event.

Naija247news reports that awards were presented to notable leaders of Ashaka during the carnival, including a posthumous award to Mr Dominic Abanum, popularly known as Okpum, in recognition of his legendary status in the Odogwu dance.

Okwa Obi Aniefor was honoured with the title of Eze Odogwu, while Eddy Onokoka was named all-time Eze Igwe, with both recipients receiving tokens of appreciation in recognition of their contributions to the cultural heritage of Ashaka.

