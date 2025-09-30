Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

PDP’s Presidential Ticket: No Automatic Berth for Jonathan

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM) has stated that former President Goodluck Jonathan will not have an automatic ticket in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2027 presidential election. GHSM National Coordinator Abdulrazaq Hamzat emphasized that the PDP presidential candidate will emerge through a transparent process.

Transparent Primary Process

Hamzat stressed that the PDP remains a democratic platform where no aspirant, including former presidents, should expect automatic endorsement. If Jonathan desires to return to Aso Rock, he must participate in an open and transparent primary, competing with other aspirants like Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

Critique of Jonathan’s Record

The GHSM leader faulted Jonathan’s foreign policy record, particularly Nigeria’s decision to support NATO’s intervention in Libya in 2011, which he described as a “strategic blunder” that destabilized the Sahel region. Hamzat also mentioned that Jonathan still has questions to answer regarding corruption allegations during his administration.

Fresh Leadership

Hamzat believes Nigerians deserve fresh leadership and a new vision to tackle the nation’s challenges, adding that “the only way forward is forward, not backward”. This statement underscores the need for new ideas and perspectives in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The GHSM’s statement highlights the importance of democratic processes within the PDP and the need for transparent primaries. As the 2027 presidential election approaches, the party’s ability to showcase its democratic credentials will be crucial in determining its viability .

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NUJ Demands Forensic Probe into Death of Arise TV Anchor
Next article
APC Vows to Reclaim Osun in 2026 Elections
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Capital Alliance Private Equity Divests 15% Stake in Aradel Holdings, Realizes ₦387bn

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Capital Alliance Private Equity (CAPE) IV Limited has completed...

Tinubu to Inaugurate Renovated National Theatre Lagos on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday,...

Presidency Slams Jonathan’s Economic Record as He Eyes 2027 Presidency

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, September 2025/Naija 247news The Presidency has acknowledged former President...

Nigeria’s Capital Inflows Fall 33% in April 2025 as Portfolio Investments Weaken – CBN Report

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Nigeria recorded a sharp drop in foreign capital inflows...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Capital Alliance Private Equity Divests 15% Stake in Aradel Holdings, Realizes ₦387bn

Business & Economy 0
Capital Alliance Private Equity (CAPE) IV Limited has completed...

Tinubu to Inaugurate Renovated National Theatre Lagos on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Arts & Entertainment 0
As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday,...

Presidency Slams Jonathan’s Economic Record as He Eyes 2027 Presidency

Politics & Governance 0
30, September 2025/Naija 247news The Presidency has acknowledged former President...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria