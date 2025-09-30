PDP’s Presidential Ticket: No Automatic Berth for Jonathan

30, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM) has stated that former President Goodluck Jonathan will not have an automatic ticket in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2027 presidential election. GHSM National Coordinator Abdulrazaq Hamzat emphasized that the PDP presidential candidate will emerge through a transparent process.

Transparent Primary Process

Hamzat stressed that the PDP remains a democratic platform where no aspirant, including former presidents, should expect automatic endorsement. If Jonathan desires to return to Aso Rock, he must participate in an open and transparent primary, competing with other aspirants like Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

Critique of Jonathan’s Record

The GHSM leader faulted Jonathan’s foreign policy record, particularly Nigeria’s decision to support NATO’s intervention in Libya in 2011, which he described as a “strategic blunder” that destabilized the Sahel region. Hamzat also mentioned that Jonathan still has questions to answer regarding corruption allegations during his administration.

Fresh Leadership

Hamzat believes Nigerians deserve fresh leadership and a new vision to tackle the nation’s challenges, adding that “the only way forward is forward, not backward”. This statement underscores the need for new ideas and perspectives in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The GHSM’s statement highlights the importance of democratic processes within the PDP and the need for transparent primaries. As the 2027 presidential election approaches, the party’s ability to showcase its democratic credentials will be crucial in determining its viability .

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.