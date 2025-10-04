Menu
National Politics

PDP’s Ibadan convention is pathway to 2027 victory – Makinde

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Naija247news – Ibadan, October 2025 — Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has called for transparency, inclusivity, and open dialogue in the build-up to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, scheduled to hold in Ibadan on November 15–16, 2025.

In a newsletter released Thursday evening, Makinde emphasized that the convention must serve as a repositioning platform for the PDP as it seeks to regain national relevance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PDP Convention: Restructuring the Party for 2027

The forthcoming elective convention will see the emergence of 19 new members of the National Working Committee (NWC). At its 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on July 24, the party had described the convention as the critical “pathway to restructure and reposition itself” after years of internal divisions and electoral setbacks.

Makinde, reflecting on the recent Oyo PDP congress, said the process was a model of peace and inclusivity.

“The recent PDP Oyo State Congress was held without rancour, and we now look forward to our Ibadan convention in November with hope rather than fear. This is a major win for the party, for democracy, and for you, the people,” he noted.

“Politics Can Be Dignified”

Makinde urged party stakeholders to resist factional conflict, warning that only a united PDP could compete effectively in 2027.

“We must guard this momentum. A convention grounded in fair processes, open debate, inclusivity, and respect will not only strengthen our party internally but also send a powerful message: that politics can be dignified.

“It will show that we can manage disagreement without disunity, and that ambition can be channelled into constructive progress rather than conflict,” the governor added.

Commentary

Makinde’s remarks highlight the ongoing struggle within the PDP to present itself as a credible opposition force against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While the PDP remains Nigeria’s most prominent opposition party, years of infighting, defections, and regional tensions have eroded its national dominance. Analysts say the Ibadan convention will be a litmus test for whether the party can reconcile warring factions and mount a serious challenge in the 2027 presidential race.

If the process collapses into acrimony, it could further weaken the party’s structure and push undecided loyalists toward other political platforms.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

