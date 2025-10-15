Menu
Search
Subscribe
INEC & Election News

PDP Warns Tinubu Against ‘Defection Shopping’ Ahead of 2027 Elections

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against what it describes as “defection shopping,” warning that attempts to lure opposition figures will not guarantee victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, issued the warning on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, following the defection of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah from the PDP to the APC.

Ologunagba argued that the APC’s focus on political defections is a distraction from its poor governance record and failure to address Nigeria’s pressing economic challenges. “I told the president sometime ago to stop this endorsement shopping or defection shopping; that will not help him in 2027,” he said. “The election in 2027 is between the APC and the Nigerian people.”

According to the PDP spokesman, political defections are being used to divert public attention from the ruling party’s perceived failures. “What is going on today is taking us completely away from the failure of the government. Government is doing this to deflect us from the real issues. Every time we are talking about the PDP, the Labour Party or the ANPP, we are losing focus about their failures,” he said.

Ologunagba also emphasised the importance of democratic pluralism, urging President Tinubu to adopt a tolerant and inclusive approach to governance. “To the President, he must know that there’s a responsibility on him to ensure that a multi-plural, multi-society like Nigeria must have opportunity for people to express themselves,” he said. “They may not always agree with you, but you must be able to listen to them and allow them operate in their own way, so that there would be a development of democracy and we can have a virile nation.”

Despite recent defections of some governors to the APC, Ologunagba reassured that the PDP remains resilient, focused on rebuilding, and prepared for future electoral contests.

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NERC approves N28bn for DisCos to rollout free meters
Next article
“Money Na Water Is Not Vanity, It’s Vision” — Cubana Chief Priest Fires Back at Coscharis Boss Cosmas Maduka
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I Have Presidential Approval to Prioritise My Health” — Wale Edun Travels to UK for Treatment

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Political Desk Abuja, October 15, 2025 — The...

“They Are Running Away from the Mess They Created” — Senator Seriake Dickson Slams PDP Defectors

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Naija247news Political Desk Abuja, October 15, 2025 — Senator...

“By 2026, APC Will Control 30 States” — Minister Mohammed Idris

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Naija247news Political Desk Maiduguri, October 15, 2025 — The...

Senate to Screen Prof. Joash Amupitan for INEC Chairmanship on Thursday

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Naija247news Political Desk Abuja, October 15, 2025 — The...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“I Have Presidential Approval to Prioritise My Health” — Wale Edun Travels to UK for Treatment

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
By Naija247news Political Desk Abuja, October 15, 2025 — The...

“They Are Running Away from the Mess They Created” — Senator Seriake Dickson Slams PDP Defectors

National Politics 0
By Naija247news Political Desk Abuja, October 15, 2025 — Senator...

“By 2026, APC Will Control 30 States” — Minister Mohammed Idris

National Politics 0
By Naija247news Political Desk Maiduguri, October 15, 2025 — The...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria