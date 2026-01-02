PDP Urges Tinubu to Embrace Servant Leadership, Prioritise Nigerians’ Welfare in 2026

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to approach governance in the New Year with humility, accountability, and a renewed commitment to the welfare and security of Nigerians. The opposition party made this appeal in its 2026 New Year message issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong.

Naija247News gathered that the PDP expressed concern over what it described as persistent insecurity, economic challenges, and declining public trust in government institutions. The party stressed that the Tinubu administration must use the New Year as a turning point to deliver tangible relief and security to citizens across the country.

The statement emphasized that public office holders must remember they are servants of the people and not rulers driven by political survival or partisan interests. “This new year must not be another chapter of broken promises, but a turning point marked by decisive and people-centred governance,” the PDP declared, urging the Presidency to recommit to its constitutional duty of protecting lives and property nationwide.

Naija247News understands that the PDP further appealed to key democratic institutions, including the judiciary, security agencies, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, to resist intimidation, inducement, or political manipulation. The party warned that democracy cannot thrive where arbitrariness replaces justice and impunity goes unchecked.

Reaffirming its solidarity with Nigerians, the opposition party stated that it will continue to advocate for fairness, accountability, and equitable governance. It noted that millions of citizens are grappling with economic hardship and insecurity, insisting that only sincere and people-focused leadership can restore hope and confidence in the country’s future.

“We will continue to speak truth to power and stand with the people until governance reflects their will, welfare, and aspirations,” the statement added, while extending New Year goodwill to Nigerians at home and abroad.

Naija247News reports that the PDP’s message comes at a time of heightened public debate over economic reforms, security concerns, and the performance of the current administration. As 2026 begins, the party maintains that the government must prioritize national unity, social justice, and responsible leadership to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and improve the lives of its citizens.

Babatunde Ogunsakin I am a results-driven professional with proven expertise in News Writing, Product Management, Customer Engagement, Business Development, International Education, Research, Community Development and Leadership. With a solid academic foundation in History and International Studies, I combine analytical depth with strategic insight to craft impactful stories, drive growth initiatives, and deliver innovative solutions aligned with global trends and the UN SDGs. My professional versatility is underscored by a strong ability to communicate effectively, inform diverse audiences, and contribute meaningfully to both media and development-oriented platforms.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.