PDP Stakeholders Set Conditions for Reconciliation Amid Lingering Leadership Crisis

Abuja, Jan. 4, 2026 – As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) grapples with a protracted internal crisis, stakeholders from both factions of the party have outlined a series of conditions aimed at achieving reconciliation and restoring party unity ahead of the 2027 elections. The discussions, insiders say, are still at an early stage, but issues surrounding party structure, leadership recognition, conventions, public apologies, and fundamental reforms are dominating the deliberations.

Sources within the Tanimu Turaki (SAN)–led and Abdulrahman Mohammed–aligned National Working Committee (NWC) confirmed to Naija247news that options under consideration include convening a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting or holding a fresh national convention. Discussions remain preliminary, and no formal caretaker committee has yet been constituted.

The PDP crisis escalated following the Ibadan convention on November 16, 2025, which saw Turaki and other NWC members elected for a four-year term. While governors endorsed the outcome, the Wike-aligned bloc, led by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, Abdulrahman Mohammed, and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, maintained their positions as acting National Chairman and Secretary, respectively, and on December 8, 2025, constituted a 13-member caretaker committee with a 60-day mandate.

Since then, both factions have been lobbying for recognition from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). However, INEC has so far declined to recognise any candidate for the forthcoming Ekiti governorship election, leaving the party without a formally recognised nominee.

Stakes for 2027 Elections

A source familiar with the ongoing negotiations told Naija247news that party leaders are keen to avoid prolonged litigation, which could hinder PDP’s electoral prospects in 2027. “Most members recognise that court battles would consume time and resources, with no guarantee of a favourable outcome. Many cases are still in lower courts or the Court of Appeal, and if escalated to the Supreme Court, they could take years,” the source said.

The source also noted that reconciliation would require public or private apologies, particularly for members who were maligned or alienated during the dispute, as well as a review of leadership structures. “Some stakeholders insist on a fresh convention, lifting of all suspensions, and guarantees against further expulsions. Others propose a properly constituted NEC meeting to dissolve existing structures and form a caretaker committee, with INEC formally witnessing the process,” he added.

Another insider confirmed that trade-offs may be necessary at state levels to ensure properly constituted congresses and adherence to internal rules. “We are exploring alternative dispute resolution. The Electoral Act and party rules must guide any solution. Suspensions and expulsions will have to be lifted, and INEC will be notified of all decisions,” the source said.

Prominent Leaders Drive Reconciliation

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, along with party leaders in the Senate, House of Representatives, NEC, and the Board of Trustees, is actively mediating between the factions. “It is reconciliation, so not everything is disclosed to the media. But these leaders are working to bring peace, unity, and progress to the party,” a source said.

The Turaki-led NWC confirmed that discussions are ongoing, with a focus on uniting the party to ensure success in future elections. National Publicity Secretary Ini Ememobong said, “Reconciliation involves compromise and shifting ground. Our priority is the future of the party, and any process that helps us field candidates and win elections is welcome.”

Similarly, Okechukwu Osuoha, a member of the Wike-backed caretaker committee, affirmed that party leaders are open to dialogue. He highlighted legal complexities surrounding prior court judgments and INEC directives, noting that these have contributed to the PDP’s instability. “We hope reconciliation will yield results in the coming weeks, allowing the PDP to prepare adequately for the 2027 elections,” Osuoha said.

Experts Advocate Dialogue Over Litigation

Political analysts also stress that genuine reconciliation remains the best route. Prof. Hassan Saliu, President of the Nigerian Political Science Association, said, “Internal crises often arise from non-adherence to party constitutions and the Electoral Act. Litigation worsens disputes, consumes time, and can prevent the party from fielding candidates. Dialogue, compromise, and collective concessions are the only sustainable solutions.”

Prof. Saliu warned against a “winner-takes-all” approach, emphasizing that concessions and sacrifices in the collective interest are essential for party unity.

Looking Ahead

Stakeholders indicate that January 2026 will be crucial for PDP, as physical meetings are planned to resolve structural disputes, lift suspensions, and negotiate leadership arrangements. Party insiders remain cautiously optimistic that sustained dialogue and adherence to agreed conditions will restore stability and position the PDP for a strong showing in the 2027 general elections.

