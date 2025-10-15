PDP Shrinks to Eight Governors as Peter Mbah, Douye Diri Defect to APC

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has suffered yet another major setback following the defection of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The twin defections, announced within 24 hours of each other, further erode the PDP’s control on state power, reducing its hold to only eight governors — its weakest position since the return of democracy in 1999.

With the latest political realignments, the APC now dominates 24 of Nigeria’s 36 states, while the PDP controls eight. The Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)each govern one state.

Mbah, Diri Join the Ruling Party

Governor Peter Mbah formally announced his defection to the APC in Enugu on Tuesday, a move swiftly welcomed by the ruling party’s national leadership.

Barely 24 hours later, Governor Douye Diri followed suit in Yenagoa, telling reporters that his decision was driven by “obvious reasons” — a phrase political observers interpret as growing frustration with the PDP’s internal crisis and dwindling influence.

The PDP’s Dwindling Map

As of Wednesday, the eight remaining PDP governors are:

Adamawa – Ahmadu Fintiri (North-East)

Bauchi – Bala Mohammed (North-East)

Plateau – Caleb Mutfwang (North-Central)

Taraba – Agbu Kefas (North-Central)

Zamfara – Dauda Lawal (North-West)

Oyo – Seyi Makinde (South-West)

Rivers – Siminalayi Fubara (South-South)

Osun – Ademola Adeleke (South-West)

However, sources within the party suggest that two of these governors, including Taraba’s Agbu Kefas, are reportedly under pressure to switch allegiance to the APC before the PDP’s national convention scheduled for November 15–16 in Ibadan.

Bala Mohammed Admits Internal Turmoil

Reacting to the crisis, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, conceded that the defections had “unsettled the party,” though he insisted that reconciliation efforts were ongoing.

Speaking in Abuja after inaugurating the PDP’s Convention Communication Sub-Committee, Mohammed said:

“If you ask me whether I am concerned about our governors leaving for APC, I am more than concerned. But leadership is a burden. As a leader of a group of equal status, I cannot determine the decisions or inactions of my colleagues, but certainly, a lot of work is being done behind the scenes.”

Analysts Warn of One-Party Dominance

Political analysts warn that the steady migration of governors and legislators to the ruling party may push Nigeria toward a de facto one-party state, undermining democratic checks and balances.

According to political scientist Dr. Sam Ezeagu, the defections “reflect not ideology, but self-preservation.” He said:

“Nigeria’s politics is not issue-driven. Many politicians move based on who controls the federal purse, not who offers a better governance model. This weakens democracy and accountability.”

The Road to Ibadan Convention

With its national convention approaching, the PDP faces an uphill task: rebuilding trust, retaining its remaining governors, and repositioning itself as a viable alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Party insiders confirm that several reconciliation meetings are being brokered by former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, though it remains unclear if these efforts can stop the bleeding.

