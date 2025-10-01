Menu
Politics & Governance

PDP Sacks Cross River Congress, Installs Caretaker Committee

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

1, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved its Cross River State congress and appointed a 17-member Caretaker Committee to steer the party’s affairs in the state. This decision was taken by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) due to the expiration of the tenure of the State Executive Committee and the absence of a valid congress.

The Caretaker Committee

The Caretaker Committee, chaired by Bassey Eko Ewa, will oversee the party’s activities in Cross River State for a maximum period of three months or until a new State Executive Committee is elected. The committee members include notable party stalwarts, such as Joe Ekpe Edet, Udie Mike, and Lynne Bassey, among others. The committee’s task is to manage the party’s affairs, ensure stability, and pave the way for a new leadership.

Rationale Behind the Decision

The PDP NWC’s decision to sack the Cross River congress was necessitated by the need to restore order and discipline within the party. The NWC observed that the state executive committee’s tenure had expired, and the party’s leadership was in disarray. By installing a caretaker committee, the PDP aims to rejuvenate its fortunes in Cross River State and prepare for future electoral contests.

The PDP’s decision to dissolve the Cross River congress and appoint a caretaker committee is a significant development in the party’s internal affairs. As the party navigates the complexities of Nigerian politics, the success of the caretaker committee will be crucial in determining the PDP’s prospects in the state. With the 2027 elections on the horizon, the PDP’s efforts to reorganize and strengthen its structures in Cross River State are timely and strategic.

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs.

