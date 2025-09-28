Menu
Politics & Governance

PDP Repositioned, Ready for 2027 – Fintiri

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

28, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State is gearing up for a strong comeback in the 2027 general elections, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has declared. Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the party’s state congress in Yola, Fintiri expressed confidence in the party’s new leadership and its ability to deliver a resounding victory.

A New Chapter for Adamawa PDP

The congress saw the election of Alhaji Hamza Madagali as the new State Chairman and Mr. Saleh Shelleng as Secretary, both of whom are expected to steer the party’s affairs for the next four years. Governor Fintiri praised the new executives, describing them as seasoned party men with the experience and expertise to lead the PDP to success.

Unity and Reconciliation Key to Success

Mrs. Golfa Mallim, an aspirant for the House of Representatives seat, sounded a note of caution, emphasizing the need for unity and reconciliation within the party. She warned that internal divisions could undermine the party’s chances in future polls and called on party members to work together towards a common goal.

Working Towards Good Governance

Governor Fintiri also highlighted the importance of good governance, noting that both the government and the party are working hand-in-hand to provide for the people. The massive turnout at the congress, he said, demonstrated public confidence in the party and its leadership.

A Strong Team in Place

With the new executives in place, the PDP in Adamawa State is poised to work towards reclaiming more political seats in 2027. The party’s repositioning efforts are expected to yield positive results, with many believing that the PDP is on track to make a strong comeback in the state.

Building on Success

The PDP’s success in the congress is a testament to the party’s renewed strength and determination. As the party looks to the future, it is clear that the new leadership will play a crucial role in shaping its fortunes.

The PDP’s repositioning in Adamawa State is a significant development that could have far-reaching implications for the state’s politics. With a strong team in place and a renewed focus on unity and good governance, the party is well-positioned to make a strong comeback in 2027.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Kano Governor's Appointment Move Strengthens Cabinet
'We wish he was alive' — Akunyili's son says no justice can make up for father's murder
