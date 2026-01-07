PDP Questions INEC’s Independence, Accuses Commission of Blocking Ekiti Governorship Candidate Submission

Abuja – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday cast doubt on the independence of the current leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that the commission blocked it from submitting the name of its governorship candidate for the forthcoming Ekiti State election.

The statement came from Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, national factional chairman of the PDP, who insisted that INEC had recognised his leadership. Turaki said the party’s participation in primaries to nominate candidates for Ekiti and Osungovernorship elections was proof of this recognition.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting between members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and elders of the party with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja residence, Turaki said his leadership was ready to reintegrate members who genuinely love and are loyal to the party.

INEC Allegedly Blocked Ekiti Candidate Submission

Turaki explained that the PDP had duly sent notices of primaries to INEC, which attended, monitored, and produced reports on the Ekiti and Osun primaries.

“We gave INEC access to its portal to upload the data of our Ekiti candidate and his running mate, and we successfully submitted the forms manually when access was later blocked by INEC,” Turaki said.

He added: “Now outside Ekiti, we also sent correspondence to INEC about our primaries in Osun State. INEC attended, monitored, and wrote a report. So as far as statutory obligations of political parties are concerned, we have done what was required.”

Despite these assurances, Turaki raised concerns over INEC’s independence, saying: “Certain actions are beginning to raise doubts in our minds and in the minds of others whether this present INEC leadership is indeed independent.”

Visit to Former President Jonathan

On the purpose of their visit to former President Jonathan, Turaki said: “We came to introduce members of the newly elected NWC to him and to brief him on our activities since the National Convention in Ibadan last November. We’ve also sought his support, guidance, and advice.”

He said Jonathan had assured the party of his continued active membership and reaffirmed his commitment to the PDP: “He still feels obligated to the PDP and remains a card-carrying member. His remarks were reassuring and encouraging as we prepare for the off-season elections in Ekiti and Osun, and for the 2027 general elections.”

PDP Pledges Inclusive Leadership

Turaki stressed that the PDP remains “the most veritable platform for contesting and winning elections in Nigeria”, asserting that the new leadership is committed to inclusivity, level playing fields, and no tolerance for impunity.

“We will listen to Nigerians. Whatever Nigerians want is what we will give them. This is the party of the people, and that is why we are called the People’s Democratic Party,” he said.

On suggestions for resolving internal crises, Turaki said: “Not every political disagreement should go to court. In all matters taken to court, it was the party that was sued, not the other way around. Once matters are resolved, those members willing to show loyalty and remorse will be carried along.”