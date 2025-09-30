Menu
Politics & Governance

PDP Overhauls Akwa Ibom Exco, Installs New Caretaker Committee

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, September 2025/Naija 247news

In a bid to revamp its fortunes in Akwa Ibom State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved its state executive committee and established a new 31-member caretaker committee. The move comes after Governor Umo Eno’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in June 2025, along with several lawmakers and local government chairmen.

New Leadership Takes Over

The PDP National Working Committee, led by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, appointed Igwat Umoren as the Chairman of the caretaker committee. Other key members include Harrison Ekpo as Deputy Chairman, Borono Bassey as Secretary, and Ewa Okpo as Publicity Secretary. The committee is tasked with running the party’s affairs in Akwa Ibom State for three months or until a new State Executive Committee is elected.

Members of the Caretaker Committee

The 31-member caretaker committee comprises notable party members, including Aniekan Asuquo as Youth Leader, Mary Silvia Abara as Woman Leader, and Barr. Enoch Enoch as Legal Adviser. Other members include Hon. Aniebiet Cornelius, Udim Peters, Ayanime Obot, Ofon Michael, Esther Bassey Effiong, David Umanah, Usenmfon Ibanga, and Unwana Assam.

Challenges Ahead

The new caretaker committee faces significant challenges in rebuilding the PDP’s presence in Akwa Ibom State. With the recent defections, the party’s strength and influence have been severely diminished. The committee’s success will depend on its ability to mobilize party members, rebuild structures, and develop a winning strategy for future elections.

The PDP’s decision to overhaul its Akwa Ibom State executive committee is a strategic move to restructure and strengthen the party in the state. As the caretaker committee takes over, it remains to be seen how they will navigate the challenges posed by the recent defections and work towards rebuilding the party’s fortunes in Akwa Ibom State .

