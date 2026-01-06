PDP Leadership Crisis Reaches Jonathan as Party Seeks Lifeline Amid Chairman Battle

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday escalated its deepening leadership crisis to former President Goodluck Jonathan, as members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) held a closed-door meeting with him in Abuja to seek guidance, reassurance, and strategic direction at a critical moment for Nigeria’s main opposition party.

The meeting took place at Jonathan’s office in the Maitama district of the Federal Capital Territory and drew a broad cross-section of the party’s power structure, underscoring the gravity of the PDP’s internal turmoil.

In attendance were members of the NWC, state PDP chairmen, former governors, members of the Board of Trustees, representatives of the Founding Fathers and Founding Mothers Forum, former ministers, and other senior party figures.

PDP Crisis Takes Centre Stage

Discussions at the meeting focused on the state of the party, its worsening leadership dispute, ongoing efforts to reposition the PDP ahead of upcoming elections, preparations for off-season governorship polls, and broader national political developments.

The visit comes as the PDP grapples with a fractured national leadership, with two rival camps laying claim to the office of national chairman.

One faction backs Abdulrahman Mohammed, reportedly aligned with the camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, while the opposing bloc supports Taminu Turaki, who is backed by allies of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

The standoff has fuelled legal battles, internal distrust, and fears of electoral disarray as the party attempts to recover from recent electoral setbacks.

Jonathan Reassures PDP of Loyalty

Briefing journalists after the closed-door meeting, Turaki said the delegation’s primary purpose was to formally introduce members of the newly elected NWC to the former president and brief him on developments since the party’s National Convention held last November.

“We came to see former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, first to introduce members of the newly elected National Working Committee to him, and then to brief him on what we have been doing since our election,” Turaki said.

According to him, Jonathan was extensively briefed on the PDP’s internal challenges, legal disputes, and prospects going forward.

“He assured us that he remains a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party, that he is still active, and that he will be even more active in the activities and affairs of the PDP,” Turaki disclosed.

Turaki described Jonathan’s comments as reassuring and encouraging, particularly as the party prepares for off-season governorship elections in Ekiti State later this year, alongside long-term planning for the 2027 general elections.

‘PDP Remains the Leading Opposition’ — Turaki

Despite the internal rift, Turaki insisted that the PDP remains Nigeria’s most viable opposition platform.

“I want to assure members of the public, and indeed members of the PDP family, that the PDP remains the most viable platform for contesting and winning elections in Nigeria. We remain the leading opposition party in this country,” he said.

Legal Battles and INEC Concerns

Turaki confirmed that Jonathan was also briefed on the multiple court cases arising from the leadership dispute and other internal disagreements within the party.

“Part of the challenges are the legal battles we are facing. Notwithstanding these issues, he still believes, just like all of us do, that the PDP is the party for Nigerians,” he said.

On relations with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Turaki said the party had complied with all statutory requirements, noting that INEC monitored PDP primaries in Ekiti and Osun states.

However, he expressed concern that some actions by the electoral body were beginning to raise questions about its independence.

Call for Reconciliation — After the Courts

Responding to calls for a political resolution of the crisis, Turaki said reconciliation remained the party’s ultimate objective, but only after pending legal matters are resolved.

“I am one of those who believe that not every political disagreement should go to court,” he said, adding that the PDP is willing to reintegrate aggrieved members who demonstrate genuine commitment to unity.

Turaki declined to disclose Jonathan’s specific recommendations, citing strategic sensitivities, but said the former president’s counsel would guide the party’s next steps as it navigates one of the most challenging periods in its history.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.