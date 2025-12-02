PDP Issues Expulsion Certificates To Wike, Fayose, Others As Turaki Takes Over Party Leadership

Abuja, December 2, 2025 — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to internal discipline and unity as Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, assumed office as the new National Chairman, receiving party affairs from outgoing chairman Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum.

The handover ceremony, held in Abuja, also included the issuance of expulsion certificates to members accused of anti-party activities, notably Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Addressing an enlarged meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) and party officials, Turaki emphasised the PDP’s resilience:

“The PDP will never die. This party is bigger than any individual or group of individuals. Those who have chosen to dine with our opponents while still wearing our colours have been shown the way out. This is the beginning of a disciplined, united, and purposeful opposition that will rescue Nigeria in 2027.”

Ambassador Damagum, in his farewell remarks, thanked the party for the opportunity to serve and pledged continued support for the reforms under Turaki’s leadership.

The expulsions, ratified on November 16, 2025, at the PDP National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, were executed under Article 59(3) of the PDP Constitution (as amended 2017). Those affected include former National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, former Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, former National Organising Secretary Umar Bature, former Governor Ayo Fayose, and other key party figures.

“These expulsions are final and irrevocable,” the party stated.

Turaki outlined his agenda to heal divisions, enforce discipline, rebuild party structures across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, and present a united front against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP is alive, strong, and marching to victory in 2027. No amount of money, blackmail, or intimidation will stop us,” he declared

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.