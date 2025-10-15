“PDP Is an Iroko Tree, APC Belongs to One Man” — Bode George Reacts to Peter Mbah’s Defection

PDP chieftain expresses shock over Enugu governor’s move to APC, says Tinubu’s ruling party is “a private enterprise,” insists PDP remains strong and “absolutely redeemable.”

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member of its Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Bode George, has reacted with surprise to the defection of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as unexpected and unnecessary.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, George said he was caught off guard by Mbah’s decision, despite sustained reconciliation efforts by senior PDP leaders aimed at keeping the governor within the party.

“I never saw it at any time. In fact, when Anyanwu was brought back as secretary to complete his assignment, he asked his people not to attend meetings,” George said. “We were wondering what was going on in the South-East. Now that we have settled the matter and fixed the convention date, it’s only a question of time. Whatever position the East wanted to give him would have been his. So, what’s the essence of leaving now?”

The veteran politician disclosed that several prominent party figures had reached out to Mbah in an attempt to persuade him to remain in the PDP.

“The governor, we all waded in and convinced him. Many people went there, telling him, ‘Calm down, the convention is next month. You’ll get whatever is due to the South-East.’ But the rationale and emphasis he gave, it was like I was in a very long dream,” George said.

While wishing the governor well in his new political journey, George maintained that the PDP remains a strong and enduring political institution capable of weathering internal turbulence.

“I wish him the best of luck. This is not the first time people are leaving. The PDP is an iroko tree. I wish them the best,” he added.

Taking a swipe at the ruling APC, George described it as a “private enterprise” owned by a single individual — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The APC is owned by one man; he publicly said, ‘I own the party.’ That man is President Bola Tinubu,” he stated.

George’s comments came hours after Governor Mbah officially announced his resignation from the PDP in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday morning. The governor, who thanked the PDP for supporting him during his election, said his defection was driven by “leadership choices and higher principles.”

“Today, we have made the decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party and join the All Progressives Congress,” Mbah said. “For nearly three decades, the PDP and the people of Enugu State walked side by side, united by shared purpose. Yet, leadership sometimes demands difficult—even painful—decisions in the service of higher goals.”

Reacting to speculation that more PDP governors from the South-East may soon defect, George dismissed fears of a collapse, insisting that the party’s strength lies in its grassroots base rather than its governors.

“Governors alone don’t make the party; they’re an added value. The people make up the party,” he said. “We’ll campaign, go to the field, and explain to Nigerians what the APC has done — or failed to do — to put smiles on their faces. It’s not just about being in government. We’ll ensure that the will of Nigerians prevails.”

When asked whether he might ever consider defecting to the APC, George was categorical: “That is absolutely impossible,” he declared.

Despite the wave of defections, the PDP stalwart expressed optimism about the party’s recovery, describing it as “absolutely redeemable” and positioned for a comeback ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.