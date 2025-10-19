Forgery Scandal Rocks PDP: National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu Petitions DSS, IGP, INEC Over Fake Signature Ahead of Convention

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a more dramatic turn as the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over what he described as a forgery of his signature on an official party document.

In petitions dated October 15, 2025, and submitted to the three agencies a day later, Anyanwu alleged that his signature was forged on a letter purportedly sent to INEC on August 29, concerning the PDP’s upcoming National Conventionscheduled for November 15–16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to documents obtained by PUNCH Online, the embattled secretary categorically denied authorizing or signing the said letter, describing the incident as a “criminal conduct” within the party that must be investigated.

“Regrettably, the quoted letter was never signed, authorised, or known to me. It is shocking to have a forged or cloned version of my signature on the letter,” Anyanwu wrote in one of the petitions.

“I therefore request that this criminal conduct by officers of the Peoples Democratic Party and their collaborators within INEC be investigated and the culprits prosecuted.”

The alleged forgery comes at a time when the PDP is already deeply divided over issues of leadership, zoning, and internal control.

Despite its plans to hold a National Elective Convention in November, tension has intensified between factions loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the camp of Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum.

Party insiders told Naija247news that the latest crisis could jeopardize the convention entirely, as questions of legitimacy and internal trust continue to plague the leadership.

At the core of the conflict are disagreements over South-South zonal leadership, control of party structures in states such as Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Plateau, and the micro-zoning formula for key national offices. These issues have already spilled into court.

In suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/25, PDP chairmen from Imo and Abia States, Austin Nwachukwu and Amah Abraham Nnanna, along with South-South Zonal Secretary Turnah Alabah George, accused the Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) of violating the party’s constitution and internal electoral guidelines.

The plaintiffs are seeking judicial intervention to halt the scheduled convention.

At the last hearing before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, the proceedings were adjourned following a dramatic dispute over legal representation. Two Senior Advocates of Nigeria — Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN) and Chief Chris Uche (SAN) — both claimed to be representing the PDP.

Justice Omotosho directed the lawyers to provide documentary proof of their authorization before the substantive hearing, adjourning the matter to October 20.

In the meantime, a separate letter dated October 16 and signed by 14 members of the National Working Committeereaffirmed the controversial decision to remove the National Legal Adviser, replacing him with Uche (SAN).

But Ajibade, in his response, maintained that he remains the lawful National Legal Adviser, insisting that only a National Convention has the constitutional power to remove him.

Political analysts say the Anyanwu forgery allegation has further deepened distrust within the party hierarchy and could trigger a fresh wave of factional alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the PDP National Chairman’s office nor INEC has issued an official response to the forgery petitions. The DSS and Police are also yet to comment publicly on whether investigations have commenced.

For many observers, the latest scandal underscores the existential crisis facing the PDP — once Nigeria’s dominant political force — as it struggles to rebuild credibility and internal order in the face of growing divisions.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.