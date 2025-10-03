Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

PDP Dissolves Akwa Ibom Executives Over Alleged Allegiance to Governor Umo Eno

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

3, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party has dissolved its Akwa Ibom State executives, citing allegations that the executives were under the control of Governor Umo Eno, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress. This move is seen as a significant development in the state’s political landscape.

A New Chapter for PDP in Akwa Ibom

According to the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the decision to dissolve the executives was taken to safeguard the party’s interests and ensure alignment with national directives. Ologunagba stated that the party’s executives in Akwa Ibom State had seemingly aligned themselves with the APC, which is unacceptable according to the party’s constitution. A caretaker committee, chaired by Igwa Umoren, has been appointed to oversee the party’s affairs in Akwa Ibom State.

Implications of the Dissolution

The dissolution of the PDP’s Akwa Ibom State executives has significant implications for the party’s future in the state. It remains to be seen how this move will affect the party’s chances in future elections and how the caretaker committee will navigate the complex political landscape of Akwa Ibom State. One thing is certain, however: the PDP’s decision to dissolve its executives is a bold step to reassert its authority and relevance in the state.

Rebuilding and Restructuring

The PDP’s decision to dissolve its Akwa Ibom State executives presents an opportunity for the party to rebuild and restructure its affairs in the state. The caretaker committee will play a crucial role in this process, and it is expected that they will work towards strengthening the party’s grassroots support and improving its organizational structure.

The PDP’s decision to dissolve its Akwa Ibom State executives marks a new chapter in the party’s history in the state. As the party navigates this new landscape, it must ensure that it remains relevant and effective in representing the interests of Akwa Ibom people. Only time will tell if this move will yield positive results for the party.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Thierry Henry Slams Barcelona’s Defensive Strategy: Abandon High-Line Tactics
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Thierry Henry Slams Barcelona’s Defensive Strategy: Abandon High-Line Tactics

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
3, October 2025/Naija 247news Legendary footballer Thierry Henry has come...

INEC warns delayed legal reforms could disrupt 2027 general elections

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
3, October 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...

APC’s Undemocratic Acts: A Slap in the Face of Democratic Sportsmanship – PDP

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
3, October 2025/Naija 247news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has...

Diddy Begs Judge for Leniency: Will Apologies and Sobriety Save Him From 20-Year Sentence?

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news – October 4, 2025 Convicted rap mogul Sean...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Thierry Henry Slams Barcelona’s Defensive Strategy: Abandon High-Line Tactics

Sports 0
3, October 2025/Naija 247news Legendary footballer Thierry Henry has come...

INEC warns delayed legal reforms could disrupt 2027 general elections

INEC & Election News 0
3, October 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...

APC’s Undemocratic Acts: A Slap in the Face of Democratic Sportsmanship – PDP

Politics & Governance 0
3, October 2025/Naija 247news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria