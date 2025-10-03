PDP Dissolves Akwa Ibom Executives Over Alleged Allegiance to Governor Umo Eno

3, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party has dissolved its Akwa Ibom State executives, citing allegations that the executives were under the control of Governor Umo Eno, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress. This move is seen as a significant development in the state’s political landscape.

A New Chapter for PDP in Akwa Ibom

According to the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the decision to dissolve the executives was taken to safeguard the party’s interests and ensure alignment with national directives. Ologunagba stated that the party’s executives in Akwa Ibom State had seemingly aligned themselves with the APC, which is unacceptable according to the party’s constitution. A caretaker committee, chaired by Igwa Umoren, has been appointed to oversee the party’s affairs in Akwa Ibom State.

Implications of the Dissolution

The dissolution of the PDP’s Akwa Ibom State executives has significant implications for the party’s future in the state. It remains to be seen how this move will affect the party’s chances in future elections and how the caretaker committee will navigate the complex political landscape of Akwa Ibom State. One thing is certain, however: the PDP’s decision to dissolve its executives is a bold step to reassert its authority and relevance in the state.

Rebuilding and Restructuring

The PDP’s decision to dissolve its Akwa Ibom State executives presents an opportunity for the party to rebuild and restructure its affairs in the state. The caretaker committee will play a crucial role in this process, and it is expected that they will work towards strengthening the party’s grassroots support and improving its organizational structure.

The PDP’s decision to dissolve its Akwa Ibom State executives marks a new chapter in the party’s history in the state. As the party navigates this new landscape, it must ensure that it remains relevant and effective in representing the interests of Akwa Ibom people. Only time will tell if this move will yield positive results for the party.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.