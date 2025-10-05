PDP Dismisses Crisis Rumors, Confirms November 15 National Convention on Track

Abuja | Naija247news — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted claims of internal divisions, insisting that its elective national convention slated for November 15 in Ibadan, Oyo State, remains firmly on course.

Addressing journalists at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said all preparations were progressing smoothly and that the leadership remained united.

“Let me be clear: the PDP convention will hold as planned. Every chapter is involved, our leaders across the country are working together, and preparations are on track. There is no threat to the process,” Ologunagba said.

He assured party members that the process was being conducted seamlessly and transparently.

“Our members should rest assured that everything that needs to be done is being done. We are moving all over the country towards Ibadan — indeed, the preparatory train is already there,” he added.

‘No rift in PDP NWC’ — Ologunagba

Ologunagba dismissed reports of friction within the National Working Committee (NWC), following conflicting letters purportedly sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over party congresses in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

He clarified that what some observers interpreted as conflict was simply “democracy in action,” emphasizing that the PDP thrives on internal debate and consensus.

“Leadership requires responsibility. The PDP constitution is clear about the roles of officers. The national chairman provides overall leadership, while the national secretary performs administrative duties like issuing notices and keeping records. The secretary cannot unilaterally call meetings or release statements without approval,” he explained.

He cited Section 35 of the PDP Constitution, which outlines the functions of the national chairman, including convening NEC, NWC, and caucus meetings.

“Some of the confusion seen in public stems from either ignorance or deliberate mischief,” Ologunagba added.

PDP resolves Cross River, Akwa Ibom disputes

On the Cross River congress controversy, Ologunagba confirmed that the NWC had suspended the exercise, directing the South-South Caretaker Committee to manage party affairs in the state pending resolution.

For Akwa Ibom, he insisted that the party’s position was final and binding:

“Our constitution does not allow anyone to belong to two parties at once. We will not tolerate actions that undermine unity. The meeting that produced the party’s position was properly convened — with records and videos to prove it. Anyone claiming otherwise is misleading the public.”

Tinubu’s Independence speech ‘uninspiring’ — PDP

Reacting to President Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day address, Ologunagba described it as “uninspiring and disappointing,” claiming it failed to address Nigeria’s deepening economic and security crises.

He questioned the government’s transparency in managing funds purportedly saved from fuel subsidy removal, describing the ₦25,000 conditional cash transfer as “a handout, not a solution.”

“Handouts do not build an economy. Real reforms should include incentives like tax breaks for home renovation and local production to create jobs,” he said.

‘PDP remains Nigeria’s only true democratic party’

Ologunagba reaffirmed that the PDP remains the most credible democratic platform in Nigeria, committed to rebuilding the nation through people-centered governance and constitutional leadership.

“The PDP remains the only truly democratic party committed to providing the leadership Nigeria needs,” he concluded.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.