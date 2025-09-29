PDP Cross River: Ikem, Onor Call for Unity Ahead of 2027 Elections

29, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State is poised for a new chapter as Venatius Ikem is re-elected as the state chairman. With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, Ikem and Professor Sandy Onor, the party’s 2023 gubernatorial candidate, are sounding the bugle for unity and focus.

A Call for Unity

Ikem and Onor are emphasizing the need for the party to put aside internal differences and work towards a common goal. According to them, the party’s unity is non-negotiable, especially with the 2027 general election approaching. Onor expressed optimism about the party’s prospects, citing the huge momentum still existing in Cross River State. “All the ingredients of success are noticeable,” he said, adding that the future looks “beautiful and bright”.

Rebuilding the Party

Ikem has pledged to rebuild the party and strengthen its structures ahead of future elections. He promised to address past challenges and unify members, ensuring the party presents a strong front in the 2027 elections. The party’s congress, which led to Ikem’s re-election, was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other statutory agencies, and was praised for its transparency and adherence to guidelines .

PDP’s 2027 Ambition

The PDP is determined to unseat Governor Bassey Otu of the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 elections. Party leaders and stakeholders have pledged to end internal rifts and unite ahead of the polls. Ikem noted that the party has total control of the northern senatorial district and needs another district to claim victory. The PDP is confident that it can leverage the mistakes of the APC to secure victory in the next general elections .

Party’s Strategic Regrouping

The PDP has embarked on strategic regrouping, featuring high-level interactive sessions with stakeholders from the southern senatorial district. The party has distanced itself from plans to work with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with Ikem insisting that the PDP remains an independent party with deep roots in Cross River State. The regrouping aims to restore trust and unity among members as the party prepares to retake the reins of leadership through democratic means

As the PDP in Cross River State looks to the future, the call for unity and focus is a welcome development. With Ikem at the helm, the party is expected to regroup and gear up for the challenges ahead. The 2027 elections will be a crucial test for the party, and it remains to be seen how they will fare. However, with the right leadership and unity, the PDP may yet reclaim its former glory in the state.

(www . Naija 247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.