Politics & Governance

PDP Crisis Worsens: Tensions Spread to Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Cross River, and Kebbi

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

5, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing a deepening crisis as its internal conflicts spread to several states, including Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Cross River, and Kebbi. The party’s national leadership is embroiled in a bitter dispute with state executives, sparking clashes and rival claims to party offices.

In Akwa Ibom State, the PDP national working committee dissolved the state executive committee and appointed a 31-member caretaker committee. However, the sacked chairman, Aniekan Akpan, rejected the move, citing it as “illegal, false, and unconstitutional”. Security operatives have taken over the PDP secretariat in the state to prevent clashes between rival factions. A similar situation is unfolding in Cross River State, where the national working committee sacked the state executive committee and appointed a caretaker team.

The crisis has also spread to Plateau and Kebbi states, with reports of factional disputes and conflicting directives from the national leadership. The PDP’s woes are compounded by a wave of defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC), including three senators from Kebbi State and several local government chairmen and councilors in Edo State. The party’s leadership dispute, with Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Udeh-Okoye both claiming the national secretary’s position, is further exacerbating the crisis.

The ongoing crisis within the PDP has raised concerns about the party’s ability to regroup and challenge the ruling APC in future elections. As the party’s internal conflicts continue to escalate, many are wondering whether the PDP can recover from its current woes and regain its footing in Nigerian politics.

In conclusion, the PDP’s crisis is spiraling out of control, with the party’s internal conflicts spreading to several states. The national leadership’s actions have been criticized as heavy-handed, and the party’s future looks uncertain. As the PDP struggles to resolve its internal disputes, it remains to be seen whether the party can recover from its current woes and regain its footing in Nigerian politics.

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

