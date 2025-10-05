PDP Crisis Deepens: Damagum–Anyanwu Feud Threatens November National Convention

By Naija247news Political Desk | October 4, 2025

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing one of its most turbulent internal storms yet, as the September 2025 state congresses meant to consolidate its structure have instead reignited factional tensions, exposed leadership fractures, and placed a cloud over the forthcoming national convention scheduled for November 15–16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

What was intended as a unifying exercise to reassert internal democracy and restore coherence ahead of 2027 has turned into a political minefield, featuring dueling letters, constitutional disputes, and accusations of illegitimacy at the party’s highest levels.

Damagum vs Anyanwu: The Power Struggle at the Top

The internal row pits National Chairman Umar Damagum against National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, both invoking different sections of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) to justify their positions.

The confrontation escalated when Anyanwu publicly nullified the dissolution of the Akwa Ibom State Working Committee, countering a press statement earlier issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on behalf of Damagum.

In a letter dated October 1, 2025, Anyanwu directed the Akwa Ibom PDP chairman, Aniekan Akpan, to disregard the dissolution order, insisting that no valid National Working Committee (NWC) meeting authorized it.

“That press release should be discountenanced because there was no formal sitting of the NWC in which such a decision was taken,” he wrote.

He accused Ologunagba of acting beyond his mandate and declared the purported caretaker committee illegal.

“Damagum Undermining My Office” — Anyanwu Fires Back

In a follow-up letter to Damagum, published as an advertorial, Anyanwu accused the chairman of violating Section 36of the PDP Constitution and of repeatedly sidelining his office.

He reminded Damagum that only the National Secretary is empowered to issue notices of meetings and implement NWC resolutions, and that any meeting or press statement not processed through his office was “null and void.”

“You have disregarded these provisions without recourse to their legal implications. Any action reached by an illegally constituted NWC is of no effect,” Anyanwu warned.

Damagum Counters: “I’m the Chief Executive”

Responding through Ologunagba, the party’s spokesperson cited Section 35 of the PDP Constitution, which designates the National Chairman as the Chief Executive of the Party, empowered to summon and preside over all national meetings and assign specific functions to any party officer.

Ologunagba maintained that the dissolution of the Akwa Ibom and Cross River State Working Committees was properly authorized, backed by video evidence of the NWC meeting.

“The meeting that produced the party’s position was properly convened, with records to prove it,” he said.

He assured that the November convention remains on track, insisting there is “no threat to the process.”

Contradictory Letters to INEC Deepen the Divide

The rift spilled into public view when two conflicting letters were sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the state congresses in Plateau, Cross River, and Kebbi States.

Damagum, in a September 26 letter , announced the postponement of the congresses due to “operational logistics.”

Within 24 hours, Anyanwu issued a counter-letter affirming the congresses would proceed, urging INEC to ignore Damagum’s communication.

Anyanwu argued that INEC correspondence must be jointly signed by both the Chairman and Secretary, rendering Damagum’s letter invalid. This procedural dispute laid bare the party’s internal breakdown in authority.

State-Level Fallout: Cross River, Plateau, and Kebbi in Disarray

In Cross River, State Working Committee Chairman Venatius Ikem rejected the national directive to dissolve the state leadership, insisting his tenure remained valid until September 29. He threatened legal action against what he called an “unconstitutional overreach” from Abuja.

Similar uncertainty clouds Plateau and Kebbi, where postponed congresses and delayed reports have triggered confusion among party members and local stakeholders.

Meanwhile, in Abia and Ebonyi, legal disputes and logistical challenges have further delayed state congresses, forcing the National Executive Committee (NEC) to postpone its own meeting to accommodate pending reports.

INEC’s Dilemma and Legal Implications

INEC’s role in the crisis is critical. In June 2025, the commission had already rejected PDP’s NEC notice on technical grounds — because it was signed solely by Damagum. The commission cited the 2022 Political Parties Guidelines, which require joint signatures of both the Chairman and Secretary.

This precedent now gives Anyanwu’s camp procedural leverage, but it also exposes the PDP to regulatory uncertaintyand potential non-recognition of future meetings or congresses.

From Party Politics to Legal Battles

Court injunctions have begun to pile up across PDP chapters, particularly in the Southeast and South-South, where aggrieved members have sought restraining orders against congresses or caretaker committees.

This legal warfare threatens to shift the PDP’s internal decision-making from party organs to the judiciary — a development analysts warn could paralyze its pre-2027 preparations.

Analysts Warn of Institutional Decay

Political observers say the crisis reflects a deeper erosion of internal discipline within the PDP, once celebrated as Nigeria’s most organized political platform.

“When top leaders issue conflicting directives to INEC, it shows institutional collapse,” said a senior PDP source.

“The danger is not just 2025; it’s 2027. The opposition cannot confront APC while it’s fighting itself.”

The Road Ahead: Can the PDP Rebuild?

With the national convention just weeks away, the Damagum–Anyanwu feud could define the party’s survival or disintegration. The outcome will determine not only who controls the PDP structure, but also whether the opposition can mount a credible challenge in the 2027 general elections.

If unresolved, the crisis risks:

INEC rejecting PDP congress outcomes on procedural grounds.

Litigation derailing delegate accreditation at the national convention.

Factional conventions producing parallel executives — a repeat of past crises.

For now, unity remains elusive — and time is running out.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.