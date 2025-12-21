PDP Crisis Deepens as Makinde, Wike Factions Defy INEC Intervention

ABUJA, Dec. 21, 2025 (Naija247news) Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), remains deeply divided as rival factions aligned with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike dug in their heels on Friday, even after an intervention by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to broker an immediate truce.

INEC summoned the warring camps to its Abuja headquarters following a flurry of conflicting correspondences over the party’s national leadership. The meeting brought together the faction chaired by Tanimu Turaki—backed by Makinde—and a rival group led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, aligned with Wike.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan said the commission’s intervention was unavoidable, stressing that the electoral body is constitutionally mandated to monitor the activities of political parties. He added that the crisis posed operational concerns ahead of key elections, including the Federal Capital Territory Area Council polls scheduled for February 21, 2026, and the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections slated for June and July 2026.

Despite the engagement, both sides emerged from the meeting unmoved.

Speaking with Sunday PUNCH, the Makinde-backed bloc insisted it would continue functioning as the legitimate leadership of the PDP while awaiting judicial clarification. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said INEC merely facilitated an interaction and acknowledged that the leadership dispute is already before the courts.

According to Ememobong, the immediate outcome of the meeting was an agreement that all parties would await the decision of the Court of Appeal, where conflicting judgments from the Federal High Courts are being challenged.

“The two rulings of Justices James Omotosho and Peter Lifu on the convention are under appeal. So everyone must wait for the Court of Appeal’s judgment,” Ememobong said.

He added that the Supreme Court had previously cautioned INEC against determining the internal leadership of political parties, noting that the PDP’s November convention was not nullified by the courts.

“The court did not stop our convention. One ruling only said INEC should not attend, while the other said Sule Lamido should be included. These are internal affairs of the party, and that is what we are contesting,” he said.

On the other side, the Wike-backed camp maintained that no progress could be made while the matter remains in court. Timothy Osadolor, the PDP’s Acting National Youth Leader, said reconciliation would only be possible if all parties withdrew their cases and acknowledged that the Ibadan convention lacked legitimacy.

“Unless they agree that there was no exercise in Ibadan and withdraw the cases, nothing can be done,” Osadolor said, adding that such a step would open the door for fresh talks on the party’s future.

He was dismissive of the Makinde-backed convention, describing it as an “early Christmas party,” and claimed defections had followed the disputed gathering.

“They went to Ibadan, and several of them have defected. Governor Ademola Adeleke has defected to the Accord Party, and another governor has gone to the All Progressives Congress,” Osadolor alleged.

“If they believe they are still part of the PDP family, they should come back—unless they now belong to another party,” he added.

With appellate court rulings pending and critical elections looming in 2026, the leadership crisis underscores the PDP’s continuing struggle to present a united front nearly two years before Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.