Politics & Governance

PDP Crisis Deepens: Anyanwu Accuses Damagum of Constitutional Breach

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

2, October 2025/ Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing a severe internal crisis as its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has accused National Chairman Amb Illya Damagum of breaching the party’s constitution. In a strongly worded petition, Anyanwu cited specific sections of the constitution that he claims Damagum has disregarded, leading to a breakdown in party operations.

Constitutional Breach Allegations

Anyanwu’s petition centers on the roles and responsibilities of the National Secretary as outlined in the PDP constitution. He stated that Damagum’s actions, including the dissolution of State Working Committees in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States and the appointment of caretaker committees, were null and void due to procedural lapses. Anyanwu emphasized that the National Secretary’s office is responsible for conducting party correspondences and issuing meeting notices, which he claims were bypassed in the decision-making process.

Implications for the Party

The crisis within the PDP has significant implications for the party’s stability and electoral prospects. The internal power struggle between Anyanwu and Damagum reflects deeper divisions within the party that could impact its performance in future elections. As the party grapples with these internal challenges, its ability to present a united front and challenge its opponents effectively may be compromised.

Party Leadership Under Scrutiny

The dispute between Anyanwu and Damagum has raised questions about the leadership style and decision-making processes within the PDP. Critics argue that the party’s leadership has failed to adhere to its own constitution and guidelines, leading to confusion and instability. This perceived lack of adherence to internal rules and procedures may erode confidence in the party’s leadership and undermine its credibility.

Potential Consequences

If left unresolved, the crisis within the PDP could have far-reaching consequences for the party’s future. The internal divisions and power struggles may lead to defections, loss of key members, and a decline in the party’s electoral performance. Furthermore, the party’s inability to resolve its internal conflicts may damage its reputation and make it less attractive to potential voters.

The PDP’s internal crisis is a worrying development that could have far-reaching consequences for the party’s future. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the party will address these challenges and restore stability to its leadership. The outcome of this crisis will be crucial in determining the PDP’s prospects in the years ahead.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar Ready to Step Aside for Younger Candidate
Tinubu Unveils Revamped National Theatre, Renamed After Wole Soyinka
