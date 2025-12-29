PDP Confident of Landslide Victory in 2026 FCT Area Council Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory has declared its readiness for victory in the forthcoming area council elections scheduled for February 21, 2026, expressing confidence that internal party issues will not affect its performance at the polls.

The party’s position was made known by the PDP FCT Publicity Secretary, Josephine Itoyah-Splendor, in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

Itoyah-Splendor said the PDP remains united, focused and prepared to secure a convincing victory across the six area councils of the FCT, stressing that the party’s candidates are credible, qualified and fully recognised by relevant authorities.

She explained that the candidates presented by the party were duly approved by the National Working Committee led by Umar Damagum at the time and that their legitimacy has since been affirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to her, the internal challenges that recently affected the party at the national level have not in any way diminished the strength or cohesion of the PDP in the FCT.

She said the party was not merely participating in the elections but was fully mobilised to win decisively, adding that residents of the FCT were well aware of the PDP’s track record in governance and service delivery.

Itoyah-Splendor noted that voters in the territory were discerning and would once again place their trust in a party that had consistently prioritised development, stability and the welfare of the people.

She dismissed claims and narratives questioning the eligibility of PDP candidates, describing them as deliberate attempts by political opponents to distract voters and undermine the party’s growing momentum.

The PDP spokesperson said it was unsurprising that rival parties had resorted to misinformation, noting that such tactics often emerge when opponents feel threatened by a strong and organised political force.

She insisted that all documents submitted on behalf of PDP candidates were properly signed, validated and remain legally binding, adding that the status of the candidates was not affected by any internal disagreements previously experienced by the party.

Itoyah-Splendor maintained that there were no factions or divisions within the PDP in the FCT, stressing that the national leadership of the party stands firmly behind the FCT chapter.

She urged party supporters and members across the territory to remain committed, vigilant and fully prepared to participate actively in the election process.

The spokesperson also appealed to residents of the FCT to use their votes to reject what she described as non-performing parties, and instead support the PDP, which she said has consistently delivered on its promises.

She described the PDP as a party rooted in democratic values and committed to advancing the interests of ordinary Nigerians, especially at the grassroots level.

According to Itoyah-Splendor, the PDP remains alive, united and ready to reclaim its mandate in the FCT, expressing strong belief that victory in the area council elections is not only possible but inevitable.

She reaffirmed that the party remains a pillar of Nigeria’s democracy and a platform that continues to champion progress, accountability and people-centred governance.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.