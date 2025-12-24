PDP Condemns Maiduguri Mosque Explosion, Cites Worsening Insecurity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the explosion at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno State, describing it as a tragic reminder of Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the party said the attack was unacceptable and reflected a failure of government to protect lives and property.

The PDP said the continued loss of innocent lives, particularly in places of worship, underscored the severity of the country’s security challenges and the need for urgent action.

“This is totally unacceptable. The irreducible minimum the government should offer its people is the protection of lives and property,” the statement said.

The opposition party commiserated with the families of those killed in the attack, noting that no one should lose their life while worshipping.

It warned that repeated attacks on religious centres threaten Nigerians’ constitutional right to freedom of worship and could undermine social and religious harmony.

The PDP urged both the Federal and state governments to move beyond what it described as rhetoric and take concrete steps to address insecurity, particularly during the festive season.

