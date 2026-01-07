PDP: APC Must Bear Consequences of Engaging Wike in Rivers State

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) to manage the political fallout from its engagement with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, insisting the ruling party cannot now complain about his conduct.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, made the remarks on Tuesday in Abuja, responding to a public exchange between Wike and APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru regarding political developments in Rivers State.

Ememobong emphasized that Wike is no longer a PDP member, having been expelled along with his supporters, and accused the APC of initially benefiting from him before raising objections. “The law does not allow you to benefit from a wrong you created, nor can you complain of a voluntary injury. They must manage the situation they created,” he said.

The PDP also rejected attempts to draw it into the controversy, noting that the conduct now criticised had previously served APC interests. Ememobong warned that the APC alone must deal with the consequences, adding, “This is what happens when you keep feeding a monster. One day, you become food in the belly of that monster.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.