“Paying Taxes in the Shadow of Secrets” By Yetunde Kolawole

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. As the new tax reform laws are set to take effect on January 1, 2026, an unsettling question looms over every taxpayer, entrepreneur, and civil servant: can citizens pay taxes they cannot trust? Allegations that provisions of these laws were secretly altered after passage by the National Assembly have cast a long shadow over the credibility of government and the integrity of the nation’s fiscal architecture.

The tax reform bills—comprising the Nigeria Tax Act, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act—were hailed by the Presidency as the most significant overhaul of Nigeria’s tax system in decades. The stated objectives are noble: simplify tax compliance, expand the tax base, eliminate overlapping levies, and modernise revenue collection across federal, state, and local governments.

Yet, the recent allegation by House member Abdussamad Dasuki that the gazetted versions differ from what lawmakers debated and passed threatens to turn this reform into a source of distrust. Reports indicate the removal of oversight clauses and the addition of coercive provisions—arrest powers, garnishee orders without court approval, and compulsory USD computation—that were never part of the approved legislation. If true, these alterations are not mere administrative lapses; they are a direct affront to constitutional governance and the rule of law.

Nigerians are being asked to shoulder heavier tax burdens in an environment of opacity. For a nation whose citizens already navigate a complex web of levies, fees, and rising living costs, this is not just a policy concern—it is a moral one. Trust is the currency of governance. Without it, even the most well-intentioned reforms crumble under suspicion and resistance. Economic growth suffers when compliance is driven by fear rather than faith in the system.

Opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, along with civil society organizations and the African Democratic Congress, have called for a suspension of the implementation pending an independent investigation. This is not obstructionism; it is a necessary check in a system where executive power risks overpowering legislative oversight. Halting implementation until clarity is restored would protect both the integrity of the law and the public’s confidence.

The Presidency has dismissed these allegations as “opposition noise,” insisting no changes were made outside due process. Senior aides emphasize that implementation will proceed on schedule, asserting that the House itself has set up a committee to investigate the claims. Yet, dismissals and deflections cannot substitute for transparency. When citizens perceive the law as a tool for elite convenience or political advantage, the social contract frays.

The stakes are high. Beyond immediate taxation, the integrity of these laws signals how the Nigerian state values accountability, due process, and civic trust. If the allegations of secret alterations hold any truth, they reflect an administration willing to centralize power and erode institutional checks in the pursuit of expediency. This is a dangerous precedent: one where legislation, rather than being a shield of fairness, becomes a weapon of selective enforcement.

To restore confidence, the government must act with urgency. Public disclosure of the gazetted versions versus parliamentary records, full legislative oversight, and open communication with Nigerians are essential. Citizens cannot be asked to comply blindly; they must see that the laws taxing them are themselves lawful, deliberate, and accountable.

Taxation is not merely a fiscal tool—it is a covenant between the state and the people. When that covenant is tainted by secrecy, suspicion, or unilateral alterations, compliance becomes coerced rather than voluntary, and governance itself suffers. In Nigeria today, this covenant is under threat.

For every entrepreneur, civil servant, and young professional preparing to meet the new tax obligations, one lesson is clear: you cannot demand taxes from a population that doubts the law itself; trust is the currency of governance. The government must choose—restore credibility or risk driving a wedge between policy and the people it is meant to serve.

The clock is ticking. January 1, 2026, is not just the date of implementation; it is the test of whether Nigeria’s democracy can still function on trust, transparency, and accountability—or whether governance will be measured by the silence of compliance under suspicion.

