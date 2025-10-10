Paul Kagame: The Putin of Africa Blocking Peace in the Great Lakes Region

In the world of international politics, comparisons are often drawn to highlight behavior, strategy, and intent. Yet rarely does such a comparison feel so unsettlingly accurate as the one that now confronts Africa: Rwandan President Paul Kagame as the continent’s equivalent of Russian President Vladimir Putin—a leader whose pursuit of power and regional dominance tramples peace and destabilizes neighboring countries. Recent events in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) provide the clearest evidence yet.

On October 9, 2025, at the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, DRC President Félix Tshisekedi made a rare and pointed appeal to Kagame, urging him to halt Rwanda’s support for the M23 rebel group and to engage seriously in peace-building efforts in eastern Congo. For Tshisekedi, this was not just a diplomatic request; it was a desperate plea for humanity, security, and stability in a region that has already suffered decades of war, displacement, and humanitarian collapse. Yet Rwanda’s response was predictable—dismissive, deflective, and defiant. Kagame’s administration accused Tshisekedi of politicizing the forum and deflecting blame, insisting that Rwanda’s military posture in eastern Congo is defensive, a necessary measure against the FDLR, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda.

History, however, tells a different story. Kagame has long leveraged Rwanda’s military might to project influence beyond its borders, particularly in the mineral-rich and politically volatile provinces of North and South Kivu. The UN has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels—a charge Kigali denies. The human cost, however, is indisputable. Eastern Congo has become a theater of despair: health facilities without medicine, villages burned, civilians displaced, and millions living under constant threat of violence. Kagame’s policies, much like Putin’s in Ukraine and neighboring territories, demonstrate a prioritization of strategic objectives over human life.

It is no exaggeration to say that Kagame has weaponized instability. By supporting proxies such as M23, Rwanda ensures a permanent state of unrest along its border. This allows Kigali to maintain leverage over Kinshasa, dictate terms in cross-border negotiations, and safeguard Rwanda’s regional interests under the guise of security. In doing so, Kagame mirrors Putin’s playbook: using military influence to destabilize neighbors while presenting the aggression as defensive necessity.

What makes this situation particularly tragic is the generational cost. The youth of Congo, already scarred by decades of conflict, continue to bear the brunt of violence that is orchestrated—or at the very least, facilitated—by an external power. Communities are denied the right to rebuild, to heal, to pursue education or livelihoods, while Rwanda’s leadership continues to consolidate its regional hegemony. Kagame’s choices today are not just political—they are intergenerational, shaping the future of the Great Lakes region for decades to come.

International diplomacy has tried to intervene, with mixed results. The June 2025 peace agreement called for Rwanda to withdraw troops from DRC territory, yet implementation has been slow. Troops remain, and cross-border support for rebel factions continues. Despite international pressure, including efforts from the United States and Qatar to mediate, Kagame has shown little appetite for compromise, emphasizing a strategic vision that subordinates peace to power.

Critics may argue that equating Kagame with Putin is inflammatory, or that Rwanda faces legitimate security threats from hostile militias. While these points have merit, they fail to justify the persistent destabilization of eastern Congo. Security concerns cannot excuse a policy that has repeatedly produced humanitarian catastrophe, entrenched rebellion, and perpetual mistrust between neighbors. In this light, Kagame’s actions are less about defense and more about domination—a pattern strikingly reminiscent of the Kremlin’s approach in its near abroad.

The consequences of inaction are profound. Eastern Congo, a region rich in minerals and human potential, continues to bleed economically and socially. The healthcare system teeters on collapse, with reports showing nearly 90% of clinics out of essential medicines. Schools are shuttered, crops are abandoned, and millions are forced into refugee camps. Each day that Kagame chooses power over peace, the Congolese people pay the price in lives lost and futures foreclosed.

Africa cannot afford leaders who emulate the Russian model of geopolitical aggression on the continent. Kagame’s calculated manipulation of conflict undermines African unity, discourages regional cooperation, and makes international mediation efforts increasingly futile. By acting as the self-appointed arbiter of eastern Congo, he subverts sovereignty, erodes trust, and reinforces a culture of impunity. His actions serve as a stark warning: the ambitions of a single leader can hold entire nations hostage.

Tshisekedi’s call in Brussels was not just symbolic—it was a courageous challenge to Kagame’s strategy of coercion. But words alone cannot compel action from a leader who has demonstrated that he values regional dominance above human life. African states, regional organizations, and the international community must take concrete steps to hold Kigali accountable. Military complicity, proxy warfare, and obstructionist diplomacy cannot go unchallenged if peace in the Great Lakes region is to be realized.

In conclusion, Paul Kagame’s behavior in eastern Congo epitomizes a dangerous form of African strongman politics. Like Putin, he wields influence through conflict, prioritizing strategic advantage over human welfare. For the Congolese people, this means continued suffering; for Africa, it represents a persistent barrier to stability and development. Tshisekedi’s plea should resonate beyond Brussels—it is a moral call for accountability, a demand that leaders prioritize people over power, and a reminder that the pursuit of regional peace is inseparable from the courage to confront those who seek to prevent it. Until Kagame chooses dialogue over domination, eastern Congo—and indeed the Great Lakes region—will remain a cautionary tale of unchecked ambition and the human cost of geopolitics.

