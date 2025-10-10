Menu
Search
Subscribe
Expert Analysis

Paul Kagame: The Putin of Africa Blocking Peace in the Great Lakes Region

By: Naija247news

Date:

In the world of international politics, comparisons are often drawn to highlight behavior, strategy, and intent. Yet rarely does such a comparison feel so unsettlingly accurate as the one that now confronts Africa: Rwandan President Paul Kagame as the continent’s equivalent of Russian President Vladimir Putin—a leader whose pursuit of power and regional dominance tramples peace and destabilizes neighboring countries. Recent events in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) provide the clearest evidence yet.

On October 9, 2025, at the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, DRC President Félix Tshisekedi made a rare and pointed appeal to Kagame, urging him to halt Rwanda’s support for the M23 rebel group and to engage seriously in peace-building efforts in eastern Congo. For Tshisekedi, this was not just a diplomatic request; it was a desperate plea for humanity, security, and stability in a region that has already suffered decades of war, displacement, and humanitarian collapse. Yet Rwanda’s response was predictable—dismissive, deflective, and defiant. Kagame’s administration accused Tshisekedi of politicizing the forum and deflecting blame, insisting that Rwanda’s military posture in eastern Congo is defensive, a necessary measure against the FDLR, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda.

History, however, tells a different story. Kagame has long leveraged Rwanda’s military might to project influence beyond its borders, particularly in the mineral-rich and politically volatile provinces of North and South Kivu. The UN has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels—a charge Kigali denies. The human cost, however, is indisputable. Eastern Congo has become a theater of despair: health facilities without medicine, villages burned, civilians displaced, and millions living under constant threat of violence. Kagame’s policies, much like Putin’s in Ukraine and neighboring territories, demonstrate a prioritization of strategic objectives over human life.

It is no exaggeration to say that Kagame has weaponized instability. By supporting proxies such as M23, Rwanda ensures a permanent state of unrest along its border. This allows Kigali to maintain leverage over Kinshasa, dictate terms in cross-border negotiations, and safeguard Rwanda’s regional interests under the guise of security. In doing so, Kagame mirrors Putin’s playbook: using military influence to destabilize neighbors while presenting the aggression as defensive necessity.

What makes this situation particularly tragic is the generational cost. The youth of Congo, already scarred by decades of conflict, continue to bear the brunt of violence that is orchestrated—or at the very least, facilitated—by an external power. Communities are denied the right to rebuild, to heal, to pursue education or livelihoods, while Rwanda’s leadership continues to consolidate its regional hegemony. Kagame’s choices today are not just political—they are intergenerational, shaping the future of the Great Lakes region for decades to come.

International diplomacy has tried to intervene, with mixed results. The June 2025 peace agreement called for Rwanda to withdraw troops from DRC territory, yet implementation has been slow. Troops remain, and cross-border support for rebel factions continues. Despite international pressure, including efforts from the United States and Qatar to mediate, Kagame has shown little appetite for compromise, emphasizing a strategic vision that subordinates peace to power.

Critics may argue that equating Kagame with Putin is inflammatory, or that Rwanda faces legitimate security threats from hostile militias. While these points have merit, they fail to justify the persistent destabilization of eastern Congo. Security concerns cannot excuse a policy that has repeatedly produced humanitarian catastrophe, entrenched rebellion, and perpetual mistrust between neighbors. In this light, Kagame’s actions are less about defense and more about domination—a pattern strikingly reminiscent of the Kremlin’s approach in its near abroad.

The consequences of inaction are profound. Eastern Congo, a region rich in minerals and human potential, continues to bleed economically and socially. The healthcare system teeters on collapse, with reports showing nearly 90% of clinics out of essential medicines. Schools are shuttered, crops are abandoned, and millions are forced into refugee camps. Each day that Kagame chooses power over peace, the Congolese people pay the price in lives lost and futures foreclosed.

Africa cannot afford leaders who emulate the Russian model of geopolitical aggression on the continent. Kagame’s calculated manipulation of conflict undermines African unity, discourages regional cooperation, and makes international mediation efforts increasingly futile. By acting as the self-appointed arbiter of eastern Congo, he subverts sovereignty, erodes trust, and reinforces a culture of impunity. His actions serve as a stark warning: the ambitions of a single leader can hold entire nations hostage.

Tshisekedi’s call in Brussels was not just symbolic—it was a courageous challenge to Kagame’s strategy of coercion. But words alone cannot compel action from a leader who has demonstrated that he values regional dominance above human life. African states, regional organizations, and the international community must take concrete steps to hold Kigali accountable. Military complicity, proxy warfare, and obstructionist diplomacy cannot go unchallenged if peace in the Great Lakes region is to be realized.

In conclusion, Paul Kagame’s behavior in eastern Congo epitomizes a dangerous form of African strongman politics. Like Putin, he wields influence through conflict, prioritizing strategic advantage over human welfare. For the Congolese people, this means continued suffering; for Africa, it represents a persistent barrier to stability and development. Tshisekedi’s plea should resonate beyond Brussels—it is a moral call for accountability, a demand that leaders prioritize people over power, and a reminder that the pursuit of regional peace is inseparable from the courage to confront those who seek to prevent it. Until Kagame chooses dialogue over domination, eastern Congo—and indeed the Great Lakes region—will remain a cautionary tale of unchecked ambition and the human cost of geopolitics.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Betjara Transforms Sports Betting in Nigeria with Innovative BetBuilder Feature for Customised High-Odds Wagers”
Next article
Dangote Refinery Denies Allegations of Importing Dirty Fuel, Calls Report “False, Malicious, and Misleading”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Buhari Had So Much Confidence in Dr. Kolade – Femi Adesina

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
10, October 2025/Naija 247news Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser to...

Lesotho Captain Warns Super Eagles: We Won’t Go Easy

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
10, October 2025/Naija 247news The Lesotho national team captain, Sekhoane...

SDP Tells INEC Chairman to Prioritize National Interest

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
10, October 2025/Naija 247news The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has...

APC Empowers Women and PWDs in Borno with 50% Discount on Nomination Forms

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
10, October 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) in...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Buhari Had So Much Confidence in Dr. Kolade – Femi Adesina

Politics & Governance 0
10, October 2025/Naija 247news Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser to...

Lesotho Captain Warns Super Eagles: We Won’t Go Easy

Sports 0
10, October 2025/Naija 247news The Lesotho national team captain, Sekhoane...

SDP Tells INEC Chairman to Prioritize National Interest

Politics & Governance 0
10, October 2025/Naija 247news The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria