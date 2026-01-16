Paternity Row Deepens as Mother, Daughter Accuse Davido of Bullying, False DNA Claims

Updated: Jan 16, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The long-running paternity dispute involving Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken a dramatic turn as the mother and daughter at the centre of the controversy publicly accused the singer of bullying, intimidation, and spreading false information over DNA test claims.

The accusations followed Davido’s recent social media statements in which he categorically denied being the father of 12-year-old Anuoluwapo Mitchelle, insisting that he had conducted five DNA tests, all of which allegedly returned negative results. However, Naija247News gathered that both the child and her mother, Ayo Labinjoh, have strongly disputed this narrative, insisting that only one DNA test was ever conducted and alleging that the process was compromised.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram late Thursday, Anuoluwapo Mitchelle expressed distress over Davido’s response to her earlier public appeal for a fresh DNA test. The minor claimed she was shocked by what she described as verbal abuse and threats allegedly directed at both her and her mother.

Naija247News understands that the teenager accused the singer of repeatedly changing his version of events, noting that earlier claims of two DNA tests had now escalated to five. She further alleged that Davido publicly insulted her mother online while simultaneously asserting that he had never met her. According to the child, the only DNA test conducted was “fake,” as previously detailed in her mother’s pinned statement on social media.

Thanking Nigerians and media organisations for their support, Anuoluwapo stated that her mother had moved on and would not tolerate what she described as misinformation, adding that evidence of private conversations would be released at an appropriate time.

In a separate but strongly worded statement, Ayo Labinjoh rejected Davido’s language and denied being his “baby mama.” She said her priority remained her daughter’s mental health, which she claimed had suffered years of bullying and public scrutiny.

Labinjoh alleged that her daughter experienced emotional trauma, including fainting in school and undergoing psychotherapy, as a result of the prolonged controversy. She also questioned Davido’s DNA claims, alleging that the laboratory process was flawed and that blood samples drawn were never tested.

Naija247News gathered that Labinjoh further accused the singer of directly messaging her daughter with threats, including claims that he would have her arrested. She disclosed plans to seek international oversight for any future DNA test, citing Davido’s US citizenship and proposing involvement of the US State Department to ensure transparency.

The renewed exchange follows Davido’s firm declaration on social media that he is not the child’s father, describing the allegations as “nonsense.” The dispute, which dates back to 2017, has once again ignited widespread public debate, with both sides maintaining sharply conflicting accounts of events and DNA testing history.