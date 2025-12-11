Pastor Kayode Accuses DSS of Intimidation After Alleged Attempt to Trail and Abduct Him in Ogun

ABEOKUTA, Dec. 12, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Pastor of Zion Church in Ijoko, Ogun State, Olawoye Kayode, has accused operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) of trailing, intimidating, and attempting to abduct him over his persistent criticism of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

Kayode, in a video obtained on Thursday by SaharaReporters, alleged that two young men who claimed to be from the DSS Abeokuta Command visited his church four days earlier, demanding to know his whereabouts without presenting any official reason for the visit. He said the men approached a church worker, who refused to disclose his location, after which they dropped their phone numbers and left.

The pastor said he returned to the church and later called the numbers on Monday, December 8, only to be informed that the callers were DSS officers. He said one of them claimed their newly transferred boss wanted to meet him “for a familiarisation visit” because he was “becoming a stakeholder in Ogun State.”

Kayode said he immediately contacted his lawyer and senior church leaders, who advised that any DSS invitation must be formally documented.

“My fathers in the faith and my lawyer told me clearly that if DSS wants to invite you, they must send a formal letter,” he said.

He added that when he requested a formal letter, the officer told him there was “no problem,” a response he considered suspicious.

“For you to say there is no problem means there is a problem,” he said. “I asked if someone somewhere was angry about what I’m doing. He said he would get back to his boss. I am still waiting for the letter.”

The cleric also claimed he has received intelligence indicating that unknown men, believed to be DSS operatives, have been driving around his church in black SUVs. He said he is willing to honour any legitimate invitation, but only with proper documentation and in the presence of his lawyer.

Kayode has recently intensified criticism of Governor Abiodun’s administration, accusing it of neglecting infrastructure and plunging the state into stagnation.

“In six years plus, there has been no development. When roads are bad, everything is bad,” he said, adding that businesses have collapsed and residents are relocating to Lagos.

He further alleged that the governor once dismissed widespread complaints about road conditions, saying he was “laughing” at the criticisms.

“I am not afraid of anybody. If DSS wants me, they should send a letter,” he insisted. “Ogun State shall be great again. Every power of darkness fighting the progress of this state will go down. We will not bow to intimidation.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.