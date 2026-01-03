Pastor Chris Okafor Steps Down Amid Rising Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Lagos, Jan. 3, 2026 — The Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Chris Okafor, has stepped down from his pastoral duties amid growing public outrage over multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Okafor, who married a new bride, identified only as Pearl, on December 16, 2025, disclosed his decision during a New Year crossover service at the church. He described the break as a period for spiritual renewal, personal retreat, and rest with his wife, emphasizing that it would last until February but would not preclude his involvement in church activities.

“Since our wedding, we have not rested. We have not even had time for our honeymoon. So, we are stepping aside to pray, to have a retreat, and to rest from this January, and to return better and stronger from the presence of the Lord,” Okafor told his congregation.

The pastor’s decision comes after actress Doris Ogala publicly accused him of a nine-year sexual relationship, alleging betrayal, emotional manipulation, and the breaking of repeated marriage promises. Ogala shared several videos on social media, claiming that the relationship, which allegedly began in 2017, caused her emotional distress and financial loss. She also accused Okafor of sharing her explicit images and offering her $10,000 to retract her statements, later demanding N1 billion in damages through her legal team.

Following Ogala’s revelations, other women have come forward with similar allegations:

Bessem Okafor, his former wife, accused him of infidelity, deception, and physical assault, citing her separation from him 14 years ago due to the shame and trauma caused by his actions.

Ebere, a former church choir member, claimed a secret relationship with the pastor that included multiple abortions, with one pregnancy resulting in a child.

Other women have made fresh allegations, including claims of pregnancies resulting from sexual relations with Okafor, some calling for DNA tests to confirm paternity.

A social media activist, Martin Otse, shared a recording of a woman named Chidera Okafor, alleged to be the pastor’s daughter, claiming he made amorous advances toward her, forcing her to flee their home in 2020. Okafor has dismissed this claim in a viral video.

Church Reactions and Support

While the allegations have sparked widespread outrage on social media, many members of Okafor’s congregation have defended him. Ruben Alufe, a member for 20 years, described the accusations as malicious attempts at blackmail. Another elder questioned the timing of the allegations, noting that they only surfaced after Okafor’s recent wedding.

Some church pastors also framed the scandal as part of the spiritual challenges that accompany ministry. “For a man of God, there is no pastor who will not pass through one challenge or another,” one anonymous church pastor said.

Role of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)

Sources within the PFN, which represents Pentecostal churches in Nigeria, said leaders pressured Okafor to step down to calm tensions, though they stressed the organization does not have the legal authority to investigate criminal allegations.

“If there is an allegation of rape against a pastor, it is not the PFN that should investigate it. This is a criminal matter, and the government should step in,” said a senior PFN executive.

The PFN is reportedly engaging the matter quietly, exercising spiritual pressure and discipline rather than conducting a formal investigation.

Legal Status

The Lagos State Police Command has stated it cannot take action against Okafor because no formal petition has been filed by any of the alleged victims. Spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi said, “Anyone with a petition can come forward,” emphasizing that social media allegations alone are insufficient for arrest.

Guidance from Christian Leaders

Christian leaders have urged caution, repentance, and accountability. Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos chapter, stressed that ministers must live by the standards they preach and consider genuine restitution and repentance for second chances.

Archbishop Osazee William, International Secretary of the Ecumenical Synods of Bishops in London, cautioned against sensationalizing pastoral misconduct, highlighting that pastors, like all humans, are prone to failings and can seek forgiveness.

“People do worse things than this, but once it involves a pastor, it takes a different dimension. Things that are not right are certainly not right, but the Bible says a righteous man falls seven times and the Lord forgives him,” William said.

Looking Ahead

Okafor’s month-long withdrawal is intended for reflection and spiritual renewal, but the allegations continue to generate discussion and scrutiny online. While some church members defend him as a man of God, others await formal legal and investigative outcomes.

As the Christian community in Nigeria debates accountability, forgiveness, and the boundaries of pastoral conduct, the case underscores the increasing scrutiny of religious leaders in the digital age, where social media amplifies both allegations and defenses.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.