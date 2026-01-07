Part 2: “THE 400-MAN SCAM: How Gboyega Akosile Inflates Media Lists to Defraud the Lagos State Government”

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

In the labyrinth of state governance, where millions of Naira flow through discretionary budgets for public relations and welfare, one of the most telling indicators of systemic vulnerability is the discrepancy between official figures and reality. Nowhere is this more evident than in the allegations surrounding Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose purported manipulation of journalist welfare funds has drawn attention to what insiders have termed the “400-man scam.” This episode highlights a brazen use of inflated media lists to divert public funds, underscoring weaknesses in oversight and accountability.

The genesis of the scandal lies in a seemingly routine administrative procedure. Lagos State, like many states in Nigeria, allocates funds to support the press corps during festive periods, recognizing their role in promoting government communication and maintaining goodwill. Officially, these funds are earmarked for gifts, welfare, and public relations activities for journalists. In practice, however, the integrity of this process depends on accurate reporting of beneficiaries and transparent distribution of resources.

Akosile, according to multiple sources, routinely submitted requests for funds based on inflated figures. For example, during one recent festive period, he applied for money to cover gifts and welfare for 400 journalists—a number that, in reality, far exceeded the actual size of the press corps receiving benefits. Investigations by journalists and insiders revealed that only about 150 media personnel received any form of allocation, leaving the rest as “ghost journalists” on paper. The discrepancy is not trivial; it represents a systematic method of misappropriation, whereby funds meant for real beneficiaries are diverted to private accounts or used for purposes unrelated to their intended purpose.

The mechanics of the scam are both simple and sophisticated. By creating phantom entries in the official lists, Akosile could justify large fund requests to the treasury or relevant financial departments. Once the funds were approved and disbursed, the nonexistent recipients ensured that there was no immediate scrutiny, allowing the aide to pocket substantial sums without immediate detection. Administrative officers who attempted to question the allocations were reportedly placated with explanations ranging from delayed disbursements to claims that gifts had been distributed, despite clear evidence to the contrary.

The scale and repetition of this practice reveal deeper systemic flaws. The Lagos State Press Centre, like other oversight bodies, has procedures intended to monitor fund distribution, but these mechanisms appear insufficient against concentrated authority. When a single individual has the power to submit beneficiary lists, approve allocations, and oversee disbursement, opportunities for fraudulent inflation multiply. The ghost journalist phenomenon is emblematic of this vulnerability: it relies on gaps in oversight, trust in administrative integrity, and the absence of real-time verification of beneficiaries.

Beyond the financial loss, the human and institutional costs are significant. Genuine journalists—many of whom depend on these festive allocations for personal welfare or family support—are deprived of what is rightfully theirs. The resulting mistrust erodes morale, strains professional relationships, and undermines confidence in the state’s capacity to manage public resources responsibly. Moreover, the perception of widespread misappropriation can deter potential new entrants into government press roles, fearing bureaucratic complicity in unethical practices.

The story of ghost journalists is compounded by the pattern of personal enrichment. Before joining the government, Akosile’s media platform struggled to generate consistent income, and his ventures, such as a poultry farm, were either minimal or initiated only after his appointment. Within a few years of serving as governor’s aide, however, he reportedly acquired property in Magodo and established other personal ventures—coinciding with the periods in which the ghost journalist scheme was allegedly active. While correlation does not confirm causation, the timing, combined with repeated discrepancies in fund distribution, raises troubling questions about the use of discretionary authority for personal gain.

Analysts of governance and public finance highlight the broader implications of such schemes. When phantom beneficiaries are used to justify fund allocations, the integrity of the budgeting process is compromised. Inflated claims distort both expenditure reporting and financial planning, making it harder for auditors, oversight bodies, and policymakers to evaluate the effectiveness of public programs. In Lagos State, where public perception is crucial and fiscal transparency is increasingly demanded by civil society, repeated occurrences of ghost allocations can significantly undermine public trust.

Additionally, the ghost journalist phenomenon reflects a subtle but powerful manipulation of administrative psychology. By leveraging the dependency of journalists on official channels for welfare and recognition, Akosile reportedly created a situation where questions about misappropriation were discouraged or delayed. Even when beneficiaries recognized discrepancies, their voices were muted, either by bureaucratic pretexts or by the inherent risks of confronting a politically empowered official.

The lessons of the 400-man scam extend beyond Lagos. It demonstrates how discretionary powers, if unchecked, can be used repeatedly for personal enrichment. It also illustrates the limitations of conventional oversight mechanisms, particularly in environments where hierarchical authority is respected over procedural verification. The ghost journalist strategy is simple in execution but devastating in effect: it drains state resources, erodes trust, and normalizes misappropriation as an administrative norm.

To prevent such abuses, experts suggest several interventions:

Independent Verification: Beneficiary lists for welfare and public relations allocations should be cross-checked against independent registries or membership databases to ensure that funds reach actual individuals. Real-Time Monitoring: Implementation of digital payment and tracking systems would allow for transparent fund disbursement, reducing opportunities for inflation or ghost entries. Empowered Oversight: Internal audit units and press centre administrative officers need greater autonomy and authority to question and block suspicious fund requests without fear of political reprisal. Whistleblower Protection: Journalists and staff who uncover discrepancies should be shielded from retaliation, ensuring that irregularities can be reported safely and acted upon promptly. Public Reporting: Periodic publication of allocations, beneficiaries, and expenditure can foster accountability, allowing civil society and media watchdogs to identify patterns of misuse.

In conclusion, the 400-man scam is more than a numerical discrepancy—it is a lens into systemic weaknesses in Lagos State’s governance structures. The inflation of media lists for personal gain highlights how discretionary authority, if left unchecked, can be exploited repeatedly, creating financial loss, institutional erosion, and public distrust. The ghost journalist phenomenon should serve as a wake-up call for Lagos State and other Nigerian states: without reforms, these practices will continue to undermine both the effectiveness of public programs and the integrity of those entrusted to manage them.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.