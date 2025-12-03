PAPSS Cowry Marks Turning Point in Africa’s Push for Payment Sovereignty

The inaugural PAPSS Cowry Event, held yesterday December 2, 2025 at the Lagos Continental Hotel, brought together leading policymakers, banking executives, and economic integration champions for a landmark discourse on Africa’s journey toward payment sovereignty and the realization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The event showcased a unified commitment to strengthening intra-African trade through a seamless payment ecosystem.

Naija247News gathered that the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) has now interconnected 19 African countries, over 160 commercial banks, and 15 national switches, recording over 1,000% growth in transaction volumes. Leaders at the event agreed that PAPSS is no longer a conceptual ambition but a fully operational instrument enabling instant cross-border payments in local currencies and redefining Africa’s economic landscape.

Opening the session, CEO of PAPSS Cowry, Mr. Mike Ogbalu III, delivered a compelling speech tracing Africa’s economic fragmentation back to the 1884 Berlin Conference. He noted that arbitrary borders and 41 national currencies created barriers that prevented Africans from trading easily with one another. Ogbalu explained that PAPSS emerged as the long-envisioned tool to reverse this legacy by enabling instant cross-border transactions in local currencies.

He highlighted the remarkable progress achieved so far: PAPSS now connects 19 countries, over 160 commercial banks, and 15 national switches. He emphasized that PAPSS reduces the cost of payment processing to as low as 10% of traditional alternatives, significantly improving margins for banks and creating new opportunities for tech companies and small businesses across the continent. Ogbalu urged stakeholders to view PAPSS not as a competitor but as a shared platform designed to strengthen Africa’s financial ecosystem.

Following Ogbalu’s address, Prof. Pius Deji Olanrewaju, President and Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), reinforced the economic urgency behind PAPSS adoption. He cited data showing that Africa loses an estimated $5 billion annually due to inefficiencies in cross-border payment processes. According to him, PAPSS is a practical solution that will dramatically reduce the continent’s dependency on foreign currencies for intra-African trade.

He stressed that Nigeria stands to play a pivotal role in the system’s scale and success, noting that PAPSS aligns with the goals of AfCFTA and offers banks a viable pathway to expand their reach and strengthen Africa’s financial stability.

The conversation then shifted to the continental perspective when Mr. Haytham El-Maayergi, Executive Vice President of Afreximbank, addressed participants. He reaffirmed Afreximbank’s full commitment to supporting PAPSS as one of the continent’s most important financial infrastructure projects. El-Maayergi noted that Afreximbank has already deployed a $3 billion settlement and liquidity facility to ensure the smooth functioning of PAPSS and to mitigate risks associated with cross-border payments.

He described PAPSS as a transformative tool that will redefine Africa’s economic architecture, facilitate harmonized trade and services, and support the activities of SMEs, manufacturers, and the informal sector, groups that rely heavily on affordable and efficient payment systems. El-Maayergi assured stakeholders that PAPSS is “fully operational, technically sound, and strategically critical to Africa’s future.”

H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, also delivered a rousing address that drew strong applause from the audience. Mene declared that accelerating PAPSS implementation is not just an economic necessity, but a historical obligation tied to Africa’s struggle for liberation.

He applauded the growing participation of commercial banks and central banks across the continent, describing it as evidence that Africans are taking control of their economic destiny. Mene questioned the long-standing reliance on foreign currencies for intra-African trade, asking, “What has the dollar got to do with two African countries trading?” He argued that Africa’s 42 currencies have created deep structural obstacles to integration, and PAPSS is the most effective mechanism for overcoming them.

Mene also warned that recent geopolitical events, in which countries were excluded from global payment systems due to ideological disagreements, signal the need for Africa to assert its economic independence. He praised PAPSS as a homegrown technology financed and developed by Africans, capable of driving regional value chains, empowering smallholder farmers, supporting informal traders, and enabling manufacturers to scale across the continent.

He concluded with a powerful invocation of Thomas Sankara’s words: “We must dare to invent the future.” Mene affirmed that PAPSS represents Africa’s bold step toward inventing a future of economic freedom, continental unity, and shared prosperity.

The PAPSS Cowry Event closed with a shared pledge from stakeholders across banking, fintech, and public institutions to strengthen collaboration, widen adoption, and support PAPSS as a cornerstone for achieving AfCFTA’s vision of a single, integrated African market.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.